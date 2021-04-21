GOR Vs OEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Portugal 2021 Match Preview

Match 31 of the ECS T10 Portugal 2021 will be played between Gorkha 11 and Oeiras at the Estadio Muncipal de Miranda do Corvo. The match starts at 6:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST) on Tuesday, April 20. Here is our GOR vs OEI Dream11 prediction, GOR vs OEI Dream11 team and GOR vs OEI player record.

GOR vs OEI match preview

Gorkha 11 are favourites to lift the title going by their current form. They are currently sitting at the top of the points table with 9 wins and 1 loss. Their last two wins came versus the Indian Royals who they defeated by 9 wickets and 12 runs respectively and the team will look to continue their fantastic form by doing a double over the Oeiras.

Oeiras are currently second on the points table, having played 2 matches less than their opponents. The team have registered 6 wins and lost 2 matches from the 8 matches played in the tournament so far. They come into this fixture after beating Miranda Dragons in their last two matches. They had beaten their opponents by 76 runs and 55 runs respectively. This should be a cracking contest to watch between two top teams.

GOR vs OEI weather report

There will be cloud cover with chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 86% with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of rain coming down before the match, teams will be hoping to get to play full quota of overs.

GOR vs OEI pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and make use of overcast conditions.

GOR vs OEI player record

Azhar Andani is the leading run-getter for Gorkha 11 in the competition and he will be expected to be among runs versus Oeiras in the two matches on Wednesday. Krut Patel has been in fine form for Oeiras in the tournament and will look to be among the runs versus a strong team like Gorkha 11.

GOR vs OEI Dream11 team

GOR vs OEI Dream11 prediction

