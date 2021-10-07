Goswami-Fitzpatrick Trophy: Ex-spinner Wants India-Australia Series Named After Legends

Former Australian leg-spinner Kristen Beams wants Cricket Australia (CA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to name the multi-format women's series between both nations after Jhulan Goswami and Cathryn Fitzpatrick. Beams, in an article on cricket.com.au, argued that the multi-format series between Australia Women and their Indian counterparts should be named Goswami-Fitzpatrick Trophy in honour of the two legends of the game. Beams suggested that the series be re-named by the end of the ongoing clash between India and Australia.

"Yes, I've taken the liberty of calling it the Goswami-Fitzpatrick Trophy. My theory is perhaps if we all just start calling it that, it will happen! And it would be really cool if the powers-that-be came to a decision on naming the trophy by the end of the T20s. I've said it before and I'll say it again, I love the romance of cricket and this would be a fitting accolade for two of the great players. And one of them has again shown her class on this tour and may never play in the series again," Beams wrote in her article for cricket.com.au.

Goswami and Fitzpatrick's career

Beams further listed several reasons why the series should be named after the two greats. Beams said both Goswami and Fitzpatrick had played in all three formats for their country and also dominated the sport with their incredible performances. Beams highlighted how Goswami and Fitzpatrick troubled batters by not allowing too many runs during their respective spells. Both players boast an economy rate of around three runs an over in ODI cricket. Beams also feels that Goswami and Fitzpatrick have made huge contributions to the growth of the next generations of fast bowlers in their respective national sides.

Fitzpatrick has played 13 Women Tests for her country and 109 Women ODIs between 1991 and 2006. Fitzpatrick has 60 wickets in the longest format of the game, which she picked at an average of 19.11. Fitzpatrick also has 180 wickets in ODIs and an average of 16.79. Meanwhile, Goswami is still playing for India after making her debut in 2002. Goswami has played 12 Tests, 192 ODIs, and 68 T20Is for India. The 38-year-old has 44 wickets in Tests, 240 wickets in ODIs and 56 in T20Is.

India and Australia are playing a seven-game multi-format series, including three ODIs, a one-off Test, and three T20I matches. The series is currently poised in Australia's favour after the end of the first four games, however, India still have a chance to make a strong comeback if they win one more game before the third T20I match.

