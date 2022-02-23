Team India cricketer Wriddhiman Saha took the cricket and journalism community by storm on Sunday by sharing a screenshot of a Whatsapp chat with a ‘respected’ journalist, who can be seen threatening the player in the texts. Meanwhile, during an exclusive interview with Republic on Wednesday, the Indian Test wicketkeeper revealed the timeline of the messages he received and why he chose to do so. Saha said that he first received the message from the journalist before the Team India selection and chose not to reply as it was not the right time.

The cricketer added that he continued not to reply upon receiving the texts again, before sharing the screenshot on Twitter. "I received an SMS from the journalist before the selection to which I didn't respond. I received another message after the team was announced and again I didn't reply," Saha said.

"I tweeted about the incident so that other media houses could know how their peers behave. However, I want to state that all journalists and media houses are not the same," Saha added.

Wriddhiman Saha was dropped from India's Test squad against Sri Lanka

As revealed by Saha, the journalist texted him before Team India chief selector Chetan Sharma announced India’s squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Saha was left out for the Test series, despite the fact that he scored a half-century in his last outing for the team. In an interview with PTI, Saha said that head coach Rahul Dravid already informed after the South Africa series in January that he will be dropped from the squad.

India’s Full Test squad for Sri Lanka series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin (subject to fitness clearance), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain)

Earlier on Sunday, Saha shared the screenshot of the rude Whatsapp messages from the journalist, asking Saha to do an interview. "After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone," the veteran wicketkeeper captioned the screenshot. After receiving support from many big faces of Indian cricket, who urged him to name the journalist, Saha posted a series of tweets on Tuesday, further explaining the matter.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

Wriddhiman Saha explains why he won't name the journalist

1/3- I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 22, 2022

2/3- My nature isnt such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back. — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 22, 2022