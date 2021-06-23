GOZ Vs OVR Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Malta 2021 Prediction

The 35th match of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Gozo and Overseas CC at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 4:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday, June 23. Here is our GOZ vs OVR Dream11 prediction, GOZ vs OVR Dream11 team and GOZ vs OVR scorecard.

GOZ vs OVR match preview

Both Gozo and Overseas CC have struggled to win matches on a consistent basis in the ongoing ECS T10 Malta. Gozo, who are the wooden spooners of Group B, have been able to secure only a single victory in the tournament after having played six games. The Overseas CC, on the other hand, have featured in four matches, in which they have emerged victoriously on two occasions. The upcoming clash becomes of utmost importance for the two sides as they look to turn their fortunes around with a thumping victory. With two valuable points up for grabs, the upcoming encounter promises to be a high-octane one.

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2021 live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The GOZ vs OVR live streaming will be on the official European Cricket website for fans outside India. The GOZ vs OVR scorecard will also be made available on FanCode.

GOZ vs OVR weather report and pitch report

The weather in Marsa seems to be ideal for a game of T10 cricket. According to AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the game. Howeover, fortunately for the two participating teams, there are no chances of rain. The temperatures are likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius during the game.

Coming to the surface, the ECS T10 games are being played on an AstroTurf wicket. An even bounce is expected throughout the game and the wicket is likely to behave in the same manner in both innings. A high-scoring clash is on the cards and the captain winning the toss could look to chase at the venue, considering the batting-friendly conditions.

GOZ vs OVR Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers - A Antony, C Palmer

Batsmen - M Devasia (VC), C Kleinepunte, A Naudi

All-rounders - C Burke (C), J Hirschi, S Raj

Bowlers - S Sasikumar, S Palakkalappil, D Marks

GOZ vs OVR prediction

As per our GOZ vs OVR prediction, OVR will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The GOZ vs OVR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GOZ vs OVR Dream11 team and GOZ vs OVR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

