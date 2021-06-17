GOZ Vs SKI Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Malta 2021 Live Stream Details

The 13th match of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Gozo and Super Kings at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Thursday, June 17. Here is our Goz vs SKI Dream11 prediction, Goz vs SKI Dream11 team, Goz vs SKI scorecard and Goz vs SKI opener.

GOZ vs SKI match preview

Super Kings have made a super start to their ECS campaign winning both the opening matches so far. The team won the two matches against Swieqi United by 77 runs and 28 runs respectively. The team will be hoping to keep the winning momentum going and once again registered two consecutive victories. Gozo, on the other hand, are making their debut in the tournament and will be looking to make an impression against a strong Super Kings team.

Speaking about the tournament, 10 teams will be competing in 48 matches over 12 days. Group A consists of Atlas UTC Knights, American University of Malta, Royal Strikers and Southern Crusaders. On the other hand, Group B features teams like Mater Dei, Gozo, Overseas, Super Kings and Swieqi United.

GOZ vs SKI weather report and pitch report

The condition will be mostly sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the GOZ vs SKI prediction.

Coming to the pitch for the GOZ vs SKI opener, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

GOZ vs SKI player record

For Super Kings, the performances from Varun Prasath and Ashok Bishnoi has been good so far in the tournament. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures and guide them to victories. On the other hand, Gozo will look up to Jerin Jacob and Renju Ravito do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

GOZ vs SKI Dream11 team

GOZ vs SKI Dream11 prediction

As per our GOZ vs SKI Dream11 prediction, SKI will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The GOZ vs SKI player record and as a result, the GOZ vs SKI best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GOZ vs SKI Dream11 team and GOZ vs SKI Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode