GRA Vs BEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Gracia will face Bengali in the 57th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, February 23 at 3:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our GRA vs BEN Dream11 prediction, probable GRA vs BEN playing 11 and GRA vs BEN Dream11 team. The GRA vs BEN live stream can be found on FanCode.

GRA vs BEN Dream11 prediction: GRA vs BEN live match preview

The last time these two sides faced each other, Gracia brought an end to the Bengali team's fantastic start to their campaign. They will look to do the same yet again when they face each other. In that match, Gracia opener Gurwinder Bajwa sent Bengali bowlers for leather hunt scoring a fine century (101 runs) in just 34 balls, which included 3 fours and 13 sixes.

Bajwa's knock took his team to 131/5 from 10 overs. Bengali never really got going in their chase as they were restricted to 99/5. Bengali will look to settle scores and inflict defeat on Gracia in what promises to be an exciting clash.

GRA vs BEN match prediction: Squad details for GRA vs BEN Dream11 team

GRA: Abhishek Khullar, Mayank Dayal (wk), Gurwinder Bajwa, Kuldeep Lal (c), Mukhtiar Singh, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Vijay Kumar, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Bikramjit Singh, Saad Salahuddin, Aditya Thakur, Varinder Singh, Prabal Singh, Amol Rathod, Amarpreet Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ali Azam, Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh Sodhi, Vicky Sondhi, Tinku Manoj Kumar.

BEN: Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Shakil Islam, Alauddin Siddique, Waqar Hussain, Hasan bin Hakim, Zihad Hossain, Kausar Dipu, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Rakibul Mollik, Al Amin-Mg, Md Mahbubul Alam, Rashed Mir.

GRA vs BEN Dream11 prediction: GRA vs BEN Dream11 top picks

Shafiqur Rahman

Mosaraf Hossain

Kuldeep Lal

Gurwinder Bajwa

GRA vs BEN Dream11 live: GRA vs BEN Dream11 team

GRA vs BEN live: GRA vs BEN match prediction

As per our prediction, BEN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The GRA vs BEN match prediction and GRA vs BEN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GRA vs BEN Dream11 team and GRA vs BEN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

