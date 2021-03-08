GRA Vs MIB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Gracia are all set to face Men in Blue in Match 104 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The GRA vs MIB match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Monday, March 8, 2021. Here is our GRA vs MIB Dream11 prediction, GRA vs MIB Dream11 team and GRA vs MIB playing 11. The GRA vs MIB live streaming will be available on FanCode.

GRA vs MIB Dream11 prediction: GRA vs MIB match preview

This is the third match of the day for Gracia as they look to keep their hopes alive of making it to the knockout stage. Gracia are currently third on the Group A points table and Monday's matches provide them with an opportunity to close the gap between them and table toppers Catalunya Tigers. So far, Gracia has 4 wins and 2 losses from 6 matches played till date.

For Men in Blue, this will be the final league stage match and they will look to finish the season on a high. They have won four of their nine matches in the competition and sit fourth on the points table with nine points. They are out of the reckoning for a place in the next stage of the ECS tournament. The last time these two sides faced each other the match ended in a tie and the winner was decided via the golden ball rule. The Men in Blue went onto win the contest.

GRA vs MIB live prediction: Squad details for GRA vs MIB Dream11 team

GRA: Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Ali Azam, Mukhtiar Singh, Kulwant Singh, Gurwinder Bajwa, Manoj Kumar, Abhishek Khullar, Trilochan Singh, Amol Rathod, Bikramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar, Harkamal Singh, Karandeep Singh, Mayank Dayal, Varinder Singh, Aditya Thakur, Prabal Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Saad Salahuddin and Amarpreet Singh.

MIB: Harpreet Singh, Paramjot Randhawa, Sanjeev Tiwari, Siddhartha Tewari, Souvik Senagupta, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot Randhawa, Nikhil Chowdhary, Ram Kranthi, Sachin Sudrashana, Srivastava, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Naresh Kumar, Rinku Sihol, Shankar Kalighatla, Sunil Hangir, Prassan Jathan, and Shubhdeep Deb.

GRA vs MIB match prediction: Top picks for GRA vs MIB playing 11

Gurwinder Bajwa

Kuldeep Lal

Shankar Kaligatla

Abhishek Borikar

GRA vs MIB Dream11 live: GRA vs MIB Dream11 team

GRA vs MIB live: GRA vs MIB match prediction

As per our GRA vs MIB Dream11 prediction, GRA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The GRA vs MIB match prediction and GRA vs MIB playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GRA vs MIB Dream11 team and GRA vs MIB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

