GRA Vs XI-S Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Gracia are all set to face XI Stars in Match 101 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The GRA vs XI-S match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Monday, March 8, 2021. Here is our GRA vs XI-S Dream11 prediction, GRA vs XI-S Dream11 team and GRA vs XI-S playing 11. The GRA vs XI-S live streaming will be available on FanCode.

GRA vs XI-S Dream11 prediction: GRA vs XI-S match preview

This is the first of the three matches which Gracia will be playing on Monday. Gracia are currently third on the Group A points table and today's matches provide them with an opportunity to close the gap between them and table toppers Catalunya Tigers. So far, Gracia has 4 wins and 2 losses from 6 matches played till date.

XI Stars are not having a great tournament so far and are currently rooted to the bottom of the points table. They have registered just one win and lost 6 matches from the total of 7 matches played so far. Though the match looks mismatch on paper, XI Stars will look to play spoilsport by winning the match despite this being a long shot.

GRA vs XI-S live prediction: Squad details for GRA vs XI-S Dream11 team

GRA : Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Ali Azam, Mukhtiar Singh, Kulwant Singh, Gurwinder Bajwa, Manoj Kumar, Abhishek Khullar, Trilochan Singh, Amol Rathod, Bikramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar, Harkamal Singh, Karandeep Singh, Mayank Dayal, Varinder Singh, Aditya Thakur, Prabal Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Saad Salahuddin and Amarpreet Singh.

XI-S : Aamir Sohail, Asif Mehmood (C), Ehsan Ullah, Amir Hamza (WK), Roheed Islam, Tabish Qahqous, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan, Imran Ashiq, Muneeb Ishfaq, Umar Riaz, Usman Shah, Muhammad Zaheer, Musadaq Mubarak, Sajid Riaz, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Abubakar Hussain and Hamza Khan.

GRA vs XI-S match prediction: Top picks for GRA vs XI-S playing 11

Gurwinder Bajwa

Kuldeep Lal

Tabish Qahqous

Tanveer Shah

GRA vs XI-S Dream11 live: GRA vs XI-S Dream11 team

GRA vs XI-S live: GRA vs XI-S match prediction

As per our GRA vs XI-S Dream11 prediction, GRA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The GRA vs XI-S match prediction and GRA vs XI-S playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GRA vs XI-S Dream11 team and GRA vs XI-S Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

