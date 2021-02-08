GRA Vs XI-S Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Gracia (GRA) will go up against XI Stars (XI-S) in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, February 8 at 4:30 PM local time (9:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our GRA vs XI-S Dream11 prediction, probable GRA vs XI-S playing 11 and GRA vs XI-S Dream11 team.

GRA vs XI-S Dream11 prediction: GRA vs XI-S Dream11 preview

The upcoming ECS T10 Barcelona match is expected to be a cracker, considering the talents the two teams boast of. Gracia Tigers would enter the game with Gurwinder Bajwa being their best batsman and Trilochan Singh leading the bowling attack. XI Stars, on the other hand, also boast an impressive line-up with Tabish Qahquos, Tanveer Shah and Umar Riaz expected to shine.

GRA vs XI-S live: GRA vs XI-S Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Monday, February 8, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM local time, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

GRA vs XI-S Dream11 prediction: GRA vs XI-S Dream11 team, squad list

GRA vs XI-S Dream11 prediction: Gracia squad

Abhishek Khullar, Mayank Dayal, Bikramjit Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Aditya Thakur, Varinder Singh, Prabal Singh, Amol Rathod, Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ali Azam, Paramjit Singh, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Harpreet Singh Sodhi, Harkamal Singh, Vicky Sodhi, Manoj Kumar, Saad Salahuddin, Gurwinder Bajwa, Amarpreet singh

GRA vs XI-S Dream11 prediction: XI Stars squad

Amir Hamza, Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan, Roheed Aslam, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan.

GRA vs XI-S Dream11 prediction: GRA vs XI-S Dream11 team, top picks

Gracia: Gurwinder Bajwa, Kuldeep Lal, Trilochan Singh

XI Stars: Tabish Qahquos, Tanveer Shah, Umar Riaz

GRA vs XI-S Dream11 prediction: GRA vs XI-S Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Abhishek Khullar

Batsmen: Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood, Gurwinder Bajwa, Manoj Kumar

All-Rounders: Kuldeep Lal, Mukhtiar Singh, Tanveer Shah

Bowlers: Umar Riaz, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar

GRA vs XI-S live: GRA vs XI-S match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Gracia will come out on top in this contest.

In 2020, European Cricket Network has LIVE broadcast from all across the continent with 700+ matches in 20 countries.

This is our *planned* schedule for the first six months of 2021 🏏1000 Live & Exclusive Matches in 2021 on @SportsFlick+ @Dream11 & @FanCode in India! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/8M3fCYqel2 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) December 23, 2020

Note: The GRA vs XI-S match prediction and GRA vs XI-S Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GRA vs XI-S Dream11 team and GRA vs XI-S Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket/ Twitter

