Graeme Smith Eager To Sign Indian Player For SA20 But Says 'we Always Respect The BCCI'

Graeme Smith, Commissioner of Cricket South Africa's SA20, has opened up on the possibility of bringing India legend MS Dhoni to the league. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Smith said Cricket South Africa always works with the BCCI and respects the Indian body's rules and regulations. However, the former South African cricketer expressed his desire to partner with Dhoni someday if there is ever an opportunity. Smith stated someone like Dhoni would add a lot of value to the league and that they will be proud to have him.

"It would be amazing to have a player like him. But as I have previously said, we always work with and respect the BCCI. The fact that we have created such a nice working relationship with them and have been able to talk to them and learn from them. I mean, they are hugely experienced in doing such events like the IPL or the World Cup. And it is a very important relationship to have for the SAT20. From our perspective, we looked at it, we have one or two opportunities.

"But one thing we really wanted to build was a young and vibrant and really competitive cricket league. And someone like an MS would of course add a lot of value to our league. He has been able to perform and maintain performance for a very long time in this profession and would bring a level to the league that we will be proud to have. But if there is ever an opportunity I would definitely be reaching out to Mahi," he said.

Will Dhoni join SA20?

Earlier, there were rumours that Dhoni might join SA20 side Joburg Super Kings' coaching setup but the speculations eventually proved to be wrong as the BCCI doesn't allow its players to participate in foreign leagues without ending all their ties with Indian cricket, including the IPL. Dhoni is still the captain of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Dhoni, however, has retired from all forms of international cricket and is not directly associated with the BCCI. Dhoni will nest be seen in action during the 2023 edition of the IPL.

