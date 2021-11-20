Graeme Smith Pays Tribute To AB De Villiers On Retirement, Says 'was In Class Of His Own'

Former South Africa captain and current Director of Cricket for Cricket South Africa (CSA) Graeme Smith has heaped praise on fellow teammate AB de Villiers who on Friday, November 19 announced his retirement from all forms of the game.

"It's safe to say that AB is in a class of his own. I was fortunate enough to not only play with him but to captain him as well. Always a team man, AB was never afraid to step up to the plate in whatever capacity his team needed him in. He has batted, bowled and kept wicket for South Africa with the same passion and drive he puts into every task requested of him -- we won't even mention the outstanding fielder that he was on top of it all," Graeme Smith wrote in an official release by Cricket South Africa.

Graeme Smith added that the player won't just be missed by South African cricket fans but by fans of the game from all around the globe. "It won't just be fans of South African cricket who will miss his presence on any and every cricket surface in the world, but his fans and former teammates from around the world as well. He is one of South African cricket's most beloved products and we are proud of how he has represented his country, whether in or out of Proteas clothing. I'm certain this won't be the last we will see of AB and I wish him all the best for all of his future endeavours," he concluded.

Game will definitely not be same without you - Suryakumar Yadav on ABD's retirement

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav was among the many who tweeted on AB de Villiers retirement and said that the game will not be the same with this retirement "Congratulations on having such a massive career @ABdeVilliers17. The game will definitely not be the same without you, legend Wish you all the best for the next chapter #GOAT," tweeted Surya Kumar Yadav.

Congratulations on having such a massive career @ABdeVilliers17 👏🏾

The game will definitely not be the same without you, legend 🙌🏾

Wish you all the best for the next chapter #GOAT 👑 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has received praise from former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha who said he believes that if there is someone who can come close to Ab de Villiers in the years to come, it will be Suryakumar Yadav.

