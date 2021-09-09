Graeme Smith Reveals Why Faf Du Plessis Was Excluded From South Africa's World Cup Squad

Cricket South Africa's Director of Cricket Graeme Smith revealed why former Protea skipper Faf du Plessis was not included in the country's T20 World Cup squad. According to The South African, Smith described Faf du Plessis as a "free agent" and said it was not possible to reach an agreement with the 37-year-old, who is no longer contracted with Cricket South Africa. Smith said that while dealing with free agents such as Du Plessis, one needed to find a balance that works for both the parties - the player and the board. Smith added that with Du Plessis, CSA struggled to find that balance, and hence he was not included in the squad.

Du Plessis has declared his desire to play for South Africa in the next T20 World Cup on multiple occasions. Du Plessis is widely regarded as one of the best T20 batsmen on the planet. In 50 T20I games for his country, the Chennai Super Kings opener has scored 1,528 runs at an average of 35.53, including a century and ten half-centuries. Du Plessis most recently produced a stunning century for Saint Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League.

Earlier on Thursday, Cricket South Africa announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup with several notable names missing, including the likes of Imran Tahir, Chris Morris, AB de Villiers, and Faf du Plessis. Only three players - Quinton de Kock, David Miller, and Kagiso Rabada, who were part of the South African team in the 2016 T20 World Cup, have been included in the squad. Temba Bavuma has been named the captain of the side for the T20 World Cup after he was appointed to lead South Africa permanently earlier this year.

South Africa will start their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Australia on October 23. The final of the World Cup is slated to be played on November 14 in Dubai.

South Africa's squad for T20 World Cup

South Africa's squad for T20 World Cup: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen. Travelling reserves: Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Lizaad Williams.

(Image: AP)