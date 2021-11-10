Graeme Swann Names Player Who Could Be Next India Captain: 'Mix Of MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named Rohit Sharma as the man to replace Virat Kohli as captain in the shortest form of the game. However, Graeme Swann, the former England spinner, feels that India could have gone for someone who is much younger and still have several years left in him as a player. Swann said even though Rohit has everything it takes to lead India, he cannot remain the captain for long, which is why he thinks India should have appointed someone who is relatively younger.

'Mix of Dhoni and Kohli'

Swann, while speaking to Cricket.com, said Rishabh Pant should be the candidate to replace Rohit Sharma in the future given the age difference between the two players. Swann said that Pant did a really good job for his Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals. Swann said that Pant could be the ideal choice to lead India for the next 10 years, adding he seems like a mix of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The 42-year-old said that Pant is level-headed like Dhoni but has also got a spirit about him like Kohli, which makes him the top contender for the role.

Pant was made the captain of Delhi Capitals earlier this year after Shreyas Iyer, the regular skipper of the side suffered a shoulder injury while playing a bilateral series against England. Pant led Delhi Capitals to the playoffs by helping them win most of their league stage matches. Pant is one of the few Indian youngsters in the mix who has lately become an automatic pick in all formats. When he first arrived at the international arena, he was seen as a potential replacement of former India captain and wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni.

As far as India's bilateral schedule is concerned, the Men in Blue are all set to lock horns against New Zealand in a three-match T20I series starting 17 November. Pant has been named in the squad and will most probably play as the primary wicketkeeper-batter. Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian side in the three-match series. The matches are slated to be played at Jaipur, Ranchi, and Kolkata.

India's Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Image: cricket.com.au

