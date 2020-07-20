Graeme Swann Says He 'adores' Young Stumper Rishabh Pant's Cricketing Abilities

Graeme Swann has said that he adores the way Rishabh Pant plays his cricket. The youngster was seen as a successor to the veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni after he had been on a sabbatical from the game post World Cup 2019. Nonetheless, a string of poor performances with both the bat as well as the gloves meant that he ended up inviting criticisms from the fans as well as a handful of experts.

Meanwhile, Swann had recalled Pant's valiant ton during the fifth and final Test match between India and England at Trent Bridge in 2018. Even though the Delhi cricketer and KL Rahul tried their level best to keep India in the contest by notching up their respective tons, it just was not enough as India ended up on the losing side as England registered a comprehensive 4-1 series win.

'I absolutely adore the way he plays his cricket': Graeme Swann

"I absolutely adore the way he plays his cricket. Because he has someone backing him. You remember in the Test series when he came to England and first ball or second ball at Trent Bridge, he hit the spin bowler back over his head for six. I thought at that moment that this guy would be something special in Test cricket because he is a youngster and yet he backs his game. He’s got the team around him who backs up,” said Swann while interacting on the Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

Rishabh Pant in IPL 2020 & Team India's next assignments

The southpaw was retained by Delhi Capitals for the 13th edition of the cash-rich event that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. The Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years.

Meanwhile, Team India's next two away limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear. However, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had confirmed earlier this month that India's tour of Australia for a four-match Test series will take place as per the originally scheduled Future Tours Programme (FTP). The series gets underway on December 3.



(Image Courtesy: AP)