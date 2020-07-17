Ravi Ashwin Ahead Of Lyon By A Mile On The Subcontinent; Both Struggle In England: Swann

Graeme Swann has claimed that even though Ravichandran Ashwin is the best off-spinner in India, he struggles in England. Ashwin has picked up 365 wickets in 71 matches that he has played so far. Last year, the Tamil Nadu cricketer had also equaled Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan’s record of being the fastest to take 350 wickets in the game's longest format.

When it comes to the overseas performances, the 33-year-old has 111 wickets in 28 away tests. In the 2014 tour of England, Ravi Ashwin could only manage three scalps at an average of 33.66. In the 2018 season, he could only manage eight wickets and had to miss the last two matches due to an injury. India went on to lose the series on both occasions.

'England is the place where...':, Graeme Swann

Swann said that both Ashwin, as well as his Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon, have been amazing in the sub-continent as the Chennai off-spinner is miles ahead of the Aussie spinner. However, both of them have struggled in English conditions.

Ashwin is the best by a mile, the former English spinner said to a leading daily, adding that while Lyon was good once in a while on the subcontinent, his Indian counterpart was consistently on song on home soil. However, both have struggled in England, he put forth; calling them fine bowlers nonetheless.

R Ashwin in IPL 2020 & donning the Indian jersey

The Tamil Nadu cricketer was released by the 2014 finalists Kings XI Punjab who he had led for two seasons during the IPL 2020 Auctions and was brought by the Delhi Capitals for the 13th edition of the cash-rich event that was originally scheduled to get underway but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. Meanwhile, Ashwin is currently India's Test specialist and has not been playing white-ball cricket since 2017 due to the emergence of wrist-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. He might next be seen in action during India's tour of Australia later this year where Kohli & Co. will be hoping to retain the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a four-match Test series.

READ: R Ashwin Says MS Dhoni's Leadership Traits Changed CSK's Fortunes Forever

(Image Courtesy: AP)