England cricket legend Graham Gooch has explained how the pressure of the team's fragile batting line-up will affect the current Test skipper Joe Root in the ongoing Test series against India. At the same time, Gooch has also opined that Root's predecessor Alastair Cook could still join 'out-of-form' team.

"We're too reliant on one person. I have had that experience and that's not a complaint but at certain stages of my career there was a greater responsibility on having to deliver," said Graham Gooch as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"Every one of those cricketers works hard, trains hard, prepares themselves. It's not lack of effort but things like attitude, technical ability, knowledge, and concentration all come into play, especially for an opening batsman because one mistake and it's the end of your day," he added.

"Alastair Cook retired 3 years back but he is still good to open for this team. He’d still play if he was available, of course, he would," Gooch further added.

Root is currently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing five-match Test series as the England red-ball captain has so far amassed 386 runs in four innings, including two centuries and a half-century. His scores read as 64, 109, 180 and 33 respectively.

England vs India: Leeds Test

After the blockbuster second Test match at the 'Mecca' of Cricket Lord's last week, the focus shifts towards the all-important third Test that will be played at Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday. England must win this match to level the series. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli & Co. on the other hand would be hoping to register one more win under their belt and if they succeed in doing so, then the visitors will ensure that they do not end up losing the series.

With the series-opener at Nottingham getting washed out and then going on to pull off an emphatic 151-run win at Lord's, a victory in the Leeds Test match would mean that Team India would end up securing the five-match Test series.