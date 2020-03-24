Grant Elliott's Six Off Dale Steyn In 2015 World Cup Semi-final On Mar 24, 2015: Watch

March 24, 2020 marks the five-year anniversary of New Zealand's astounding victory against South Africa to enter the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 final. Many fans remember the emotional ending of this match where a lot of South African players broke down as their World Cup dreams were crushed yet again at the knockouts stage. Grant Elliott hit a six on the penultimate ball of Dale Steyn's over and got the Kiwis to victory.

ALSO READ | Ricky Ponting recounts his historic knock against India in the 2003 World Cup final

Cricket World Cup: Grant Elliott's final over heroics against Dale Steyn

The rain-curtailed match saw New Zealand finally needing 12 runs to win in a crucial final over against the steamrolling Dale Steyn. As Steyn ran in to bowl the 43rd over, the experienced Daniel Vettori faced him. The first ball beat Vettori but Grant Elliott knew that there was no time to waste and the batsman snuck in a quick bye. The next ball was another single that bought Vettori back on strike. The third ball saw Daniel Vettori slicing bravely to earn a four for his country. The fourth ball was as crucial as it got and Steyn came in with the bouncer. Vettori missed the pull but Grant Elliott was quick to sneak in another single and get on strike.

ALSO READ | Sanjay Manjrekar finds Kohli's 2019 team better than Azhar's 1996 team for World Cup win

Grant Elliott six: New Zealand march into the Cricket World Cup final

New Zealand needed 5 to win and four to tie with two balls to go and Grant Elliott was on strike. Dale Steyn bowled a length ball and Elliott smashed it over long on to squash the Proteas' dream and help the Kiwis march into the World Cup final. The Grant Elliott six knocked the spirits out of the South Africans and some historic images emerged as the Kiwis tried to console the grieving South Africans. Here is the footage of the Grant Elliott six and the remaining over of the historic match.

Final over...



Runs needed ▶ 12

Bowler ▶ Dale Steyn



Then, Grant Elliot did THIS 💥 pic.twitter.com/rTCAFCEhF9 — ICC (@ICC) March 24, 2020

ALSO READ | World Cup 2019: Netizens go gaga over West Indies team as they dismantle Pakistan batting line-up in just 21.4 overs

Dale Steyn retirement

Legendary Proteas pacer Dale Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2019. Steyn made this decision so that he could focus on white-ball cricket. If IPL 2020 happens, Steyn will be joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

ALSO READ | World Cup 2019: ‘We have to address the issue of...’: Harsha Bhogle observes as Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne gets a lifeline in their first match against New Zealand