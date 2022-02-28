'Grass Is Completely Dry': Shreyas Iyer Cannot Stop Laughing As Chahal Trolls Siraj's Hair

India earned their 12th straight victory in T20 Internationals on Sunday by finishing the three-match series against Sri Lanka with a 3-0 whitewash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. While there were many positives for India to take from the home series, Shreyas Iyer made headlines for hitting three consecutive fifties in against the Lankans. He earned the Player of the Series award after earning two Player of the Match awards and later revealed his feelings with wrister spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during a post-match interview on Chahal TV. While Shreyas and Chahal discussed the performance, Mohammed Siraj also appeared on the frame and got trolled by the wrister spinner for his hairstyle.

Commenting on the 27-year-old pacer’s hairstyle, Chahal said, “We have Siraj with us now, seems as if the grass is completely dry and needs to be watered”. Upon listening to Chahal’s comments Iyer burst into laughter while Siraj had fewer words to counter his senior India teammate. The pacer also had a hard time controlling his laughter, while Chahal also joined in. Siraj then congratulated the man of the hour, Iyer, for his iconic performance.

The clip of the interaction between the three players was shared on Twitter by the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI), with the caption, “From mantra of success to a guest appearance! Chahal TV Special: @ShreyasIyer15, with @mdsirajofficial for company, chats with @yuzi_chahal after #TeamIndia's T20I series sweep. - By @Moulinparikh”.

Cricket fans hail Yuzvendra Chahal for his comic timing

The video was quick enough to catch the attention of cricket lovers in India as they reacted with different reactions. A fan hailed Chahal for his comic timing and said he is a great comedian, while another fan said that he is a full-time cricketer and a part-time comedian. At the same time, another fan mentioned that Siraj is the most likeable guy of the lot.

Chahal is a great comedian. First that joke on Siraj's hair and then the last which he said "Jaldi milenge ab toh pata nhi kab milenge" that was senseless still it made laugh. Yuzi Chahal a great comedian. — Mukund Agarwal (@RealMukundA) February 28, 2022

"Inke baal dekho aisa lag rha ghas pe koi pani nhi diya gya ho Or ghas sukh gya" Yuzvendra chahal full time cricketer and part time comedian 😂 — 🇮🇳Sanskaari Ladki🇮🇳 (@pebbleroha1101) February 28, 2022

Siraj is the most likeable guy of all! 👏👏👏👏👏 — Sridhar Kunthipuram (@ksridhar08) February 28, 2022

What is next in line for Team India?

India finished the limited-overs leg against Sri Lanka with a 3-0 whitewash after winning the first T20I by 62 runs, second T20I by seven wickets, and the third T20I by six wickets. Rohit will now lead India in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting from March 4. The two-match Test series will be Rohit’s first assignment as the full-time skipper of the team.

Image: Twitter@BCCI