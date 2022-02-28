Last Updated:

'Grass Is Completely Dry': Shreyas Iyer Cannot Stop Laughing As Chahal Trolls Siraj's Hair

Yuzvendra Chahal trolled Mohammed Siraj for his hairstyle while interviewing Shreyas Iyer after the IND vs SL 3rd T20I at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Shreyas Iyer

Image: Twitter@BCCI


India earned their 12th straight victory in T20 Internationals on Sunday by finishing the three-match series against Sri Lanka with a 3-0 whitewash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. While there were many positives for India to take from the home series, Shreyas Iyer made headlines for hitting three consecutive fifties in against the Lankans. He earned the Player of the Series award after earning two Player of the Match awards and later revealed his feelings with wrister spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during a post-match interview on Chahal TV. While Shreyas and Chahal discussed the performance, Mohammed Siraj also appeared on the frame and got trolled by the wrister spinner for his hairstyle.

Commenting on the 27-year-old pacer’s hairstyle, Chahal said, “We have Siraj with us now, seems as if the grass is completely dry and needs to be watered”. Upon listening to Chahal’s comments Iyer burst into laughter while Siraj had fewer words to counter his senior India teammate. The pacer also had a hard time controlling his laughter, while Chahal also joined in. Siraj then congratulated the man of the hour, Iyer, for his iconic performance. 

The clip of the interaction between the three players was shared on Twitter by the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI), with the caption, “From mantra of success to a guest appearance! Chahal TV Special: @ShreyasIyer15, with @mdsirajofficial for company, chats with @yuzi_chahal after #TeamIndia's T20I series sweep.  - By @Moulinparikh”. 

Cricket fans hail Yuzvendra Chahal for his comic timing

The video was quick enough to catch the attention of cricket lovers in India as they reacted with different reactions. A fan hailed Chahal for his comic timing and said he is a great comedian, while another fan said that he is a full-time cricketer and a part-time comedian. At the same time, another fan mentioned that Siraj is the most likeable guy of the lot.

READ | Shreyas Iyer shines as India claim series vs Sri Lanka with 11th straight win in T20Is

What is next in line for Team India?

India finished the limited-overs leg against Sri Lanka with a 3-0 whitewash after winning the first T20I by 62 runs, second T20I by seven wickets, and the third T20I by six wickets. Rohit will now lead India in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting from March 4. The two-match Test series will be Rohit’s first assignment as the full-time skipper of the team.

READ | ICC makes major goof up in IND vs SA warm-up fixture; declares wrong winner, revises later

Image: Twitter@BCCI

READ | IND vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja's classy fielding effort in first ball of 3rd T20I goes viral
READ | IND vs SL: Bullets recovered from bus ferrying Sri Lanka team in Punjab; probe underway
READ | IND vs SL, 1st Test combination: Gill at No.3, Pant at No.5 and Vihari at No.6 could be way forward
Tags: Shreyas Iyer, India vs Sri Lanka, Mohammed Siraj
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com