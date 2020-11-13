GRD Vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Vincy Premier League T10 Game Preview

Grenadines Divers will take on Botanic Garden Rangers in Match 14 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 on Friday, November 13 at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent. The live action of the GRD vs BGR match will commence at 11:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our GRD vs BGR match prediction, probable GRD vs BGR playing 11 and GRD vs BGR Dream11 team. The GRD vs BGR live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

GRD vs BGR live: GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction and preview

These two teams locked horns with each other in the tournament opener where it was the Rangers who registered a clinical nine-wicket win over the Divers. The Divers are currently placed at the third position on the points table with two wins and as many losses. On the other hand, the Rangers are at the top with four wins in four games. Both sides have some excellent players, which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction: Squads for the GRD vs BGR Dream11 team

GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction: GRD squad for GRD vs BGR Dream11 team

Obed McCoy (Marquee), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Tyrone Theophile, Kadir Nedd, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper, Kevin Abraham, Leon Quashie, Jordan Samuel

GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction: BGR squad for GRD vs BGR Dream11 team

Kenneth Dember (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Zemron Providence, Romario Bibby, Solomon Bascombe, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel

GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction: Top picks for GRD vs BGR playing 11

Grenadines Divers: Tyrone Theophile, Razine Browne

Botanical Garden Rangers: Emmanuel Stewart, Hyron Shallow

GRD vs BGR match prediction: GRD vs BGR Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Emmanuel Stewart (Captain)

Batsmen: Hyron Shallow, Donwell Hector, Tyrone Theophile, Kadir Nedd

All-rounders: Kenneth Dember, Razine Browne (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Geron Wyllie, Romario Bibby, Kimali Williams

GRD vs BGR live: GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction

As per our GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction, BGR will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction, top picks and GRD vs BGR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GRD vs BGR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

