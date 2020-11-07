GRD Vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Vincy Premier League T10 Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Grenadines Divers will battle it out against Botanical Garden Rangers in the opening match of the second edition of the Vincy Premier League T10 competition. The match will be played on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Here's the GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and other details of the match.
Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex
Date: Saturday, November 7, 2020
Time: 9 pm IST
Vincy Premier League was one of the first competitions to resume soon after the coronavirus lockdown. The second edition of the tournament kick starts from Saturday, November 7 and will continue until November 22. The tournament will see 30 games being played during the course of the next 15 days.
Every game will be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. Salt Pond Breakers, Botanical Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers are the six teams that will participate this season. Salt Pond Breakers won the competition's first edition.
Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Tyrone Theophile, Kadir Nedd, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper, Kevin Abraham, Leon Quashie, Jordan Samuel
Botanical Garden Rangers: Kenneth Dember, Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Zemron Providence, Romario Bibby, Solomon Bascombe, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel
Wicketkeeper: Emmanuel Stewart
Batsmen: Hyron Shallow, Donwell Hector, Tyrone Theophile, Kadir Nedd
All-rounders: Kenneth Dember, Razine Browne
Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Geron Wyllie, Romario Bibby, Kimali Williams
Grenadines Divers: Tyrone Theophile, Razine Browne (vc)
Botanical Garden Rangers: Emmanuel Stewart (c), Hyron Shallow
Grenadines Divers start off as the favourites to win the opening game of the competition.
