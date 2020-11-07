GRD Vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Vincy Premier League T10 Live

Grenadines Divers will battle it out against Botanical Garden Rangers in the opening match of the second edition of the Vincy Premier League T10 competition. The match will be played on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Here's the GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and other details of the match.

GRD vs BGR live: GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2020

Time: 9 pm IST

GRD vs BGR live: GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction and preview

Vincy Premier League was one of the first competitions to resume soon after the coronavirus lockdown. The second edition of the tournament kick starts from Saturday, November 7 and will continue until November 22. The tournament will see 30 games being played during the course of the next 15 days.

Every game will be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. Salt Pond Breakers, Botanical Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers are the six teams that will participate this season. Salt Pond Breakers won the competition's first edition.

GRD vs BGR Dream11 team news

Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Tyrone Theophile, Kadir Nedd, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Wayne Harper, Kevin Abraham, Leon Quashie, Jordan Samuel

Botanical Garden Rangers: Kenneth Dember, Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Kimali Williams, Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Donald Delpleche, Emmanuel Stewart, Zemron Providence, Romario Bibby, Solomon Bascombe, Ronique Laborde, Winston Samuel

GRD vs BGR playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Emmanuel Stewart

Batsmen: Hyron Shallow, Donwell Hector, Tyrone Theophile, Kadir Nedd

All-rounders: Kenneth Dember, Razine Browne

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Geron Wyllie, Romario Bibby, Kimali Williams

GRD vs BGR match prediction and top picks

Grenadines Divers: Tyrone Theophile, Razine Browne (vc)

Botanical Garden Rangers: Emmanuel Stewart (c), Hyron Shallow

GRD vs BGR match prediction

Grenadines Divers start off as the favourites to win the opening game of the competition.

Note: The GRD vs BGR match prediction is based on our own analysis. The GRD vs BGR playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: canva.com

