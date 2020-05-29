GRD Vs BGR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

The 23rd match of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League will be played between Grenadines Divers (GRD) and Botanic Gardens Rangers (BGR). The GRD vs BGR live match will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Friday, May 29 and will start at 8 pm IST. The games will be open to fans as there are no government restrictions in place due to only 17 cases of coronavirus being recorded in the country. Here is the GRD vs BGR Dream11 team, GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction and GRD vs BGR Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vincy Premier T10 League live game info

GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction and schedule

Also Read | LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vincy Premier T10 League live

GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction: GRD vs BGR Dream11 team, full squads

GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction: GRD squad

Wayne Harper, Anson Latchman, Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Razine Browne, Tijorn Pope, Asif Hooper, Shammick Roberts, Geron Wyllie, Braxie Browne, Obed McCoy

GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction: BGR squad

.Oziko Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Atticus Browne, Joey Welcome, Kenneth Dember, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams, Romario Bibby, Kimali Williams, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Ray Charles

Also Read | FCS vs DVE Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vincy Premier T10 League live

GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction: GRD vs BGR Dream11 team

Here is the GRD vs BGR Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points

Wicketkeeper – Anson Latchman

All-rounders – Atticus Browne, Asif Hooper

Batsmen – Kesrick Williams (C), Romel Currency (VC), Shem Browne, Romano Pierre

Bowlers – Obed McCoy, Geron Wyllie, Ray Charles, Nigel Small

GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction

BGR start off as favourites to win the match.

Also Read | SPB vs LSH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vincy Premier T10 League live

GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction: GRD vs BGR live streaming

The GRD vs BGR live streaming can be found on Dream11’s FanCode app. For GRD vs BGR live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament. There will be no GRD vs BGR live telecast in India.

Please note that the above GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction, GRD vs BGR Dream11 team and GRD vs BGR Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The GRD vs BGR Dream11 team and GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | DVE vs BGR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vincy Premier T10 League live