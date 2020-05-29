GRD Vs BGR Live Scores, Where To Watch In India, Pitch Report, Vincy Premier T10 League

Grenadine Divers (GRD) will go up against Botanic Gardens Rangers (BGR) in the 23rd match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Friday, May 29. The GRD vs BGR live match will be played in a stadium with fans due to the reduced fears surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the GRD vs BGR live streaming details, GRD vs BGR live telecast in India details, GRD vs BGR live match details and where to access the GRD vs BGR live scores.

Also Read | DVE Vs SPB Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Vincy Premier T10 League Match Info

GRD vs BGR live streaming: Vincy Premier T10 League schedule

The Vincy Premier League will be played from May 22 to May 31 with a total of 30 matches. Three matches are scheduled to be played in one day. The GRD vs BGR live match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The GRD vs BGR live scores and match on Friday is the second match of the triple-header.

Also Read | GRD vs BGR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vincy Premier T10 League live

GRD vs BGR live streaming, pitch and weather report

Coming to the GRD vs BGR live streaming and GRD vs BGR live telecast in India, fans can expect the Vincy Premier League match to go through without any interruptions as sunny weather is expected during the match, as per AccuWeather. The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground is a fairly slow one to bat on with slower bowlers expected to be a key component for both teams on Tuesday.

Also Read | LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vincy Premier T10 League live game info

GRD vs BGR live streaming: Where to watch GRD vs BGR live telecast in India

For the GRD vs BGR live streaming, fans can logon to Dream11’s FanCode app to watch each ball of the GRD vs BGR live match. There will be no GRD vs BGR live telecast in India. The GRD vs BGR live streaming and GRD vs BGR live scores updates will begin at 8 pm IST. For the GRD vs BGR live scores and GRD vs BGR live scores and match details, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament.

Also Read | FCS vs GRD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vincy Premier T10 League live

GRD vs BGR live streaming: GRD vs BGR live scores

GRD vs BGR live streaming, GRD vs BGR live scores and match squad: GRD

Obed McCoy (Marquee player); Ian Allen(coach), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Alex Samuel.

GRD vs BGR live streaming, GRD vs BGR live scores and match squad: BGR

Kesrick Williams (Marquee player), Nixon Mclean (coach), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Also Read | BGR vs FCS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vincy Premier T10 League live game info