GRD Vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Vincy T10 League Preview

The Grenadine Divers will take on the Dark View Explorers in the 11th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 20, 2021. Here is our GRD vs DVE Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: GRD vs DVE preview

The Grenadine Divers and Dark View Explorers will go up against each other in the 11th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. Having had contrasting runs at the tournament so far, both teams will be hoping to extend their current winning runs with wins in this game. Currently at the 3rd place on the table with two wins and one loss, the Explorers will come into this game having beaten the Fort Charlotte Strikers in their last game. Meanwhile, currently at the 5th place, the Divers have made a comeback at the series, beating the Botanical Garden Rangers by 9 wickets in their last game.

GRD vs DVE: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 74 and almost 11 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 70-80. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 66% humidity and 26% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 86

Record of chasing teams: Won – 4/10

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

GRD vs DVE Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

GRD: Asif Hooper (C), Romario Grant, Tilron Harry (WK), Kadir Nedd, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Braxie Browne.

DVE: Lindon James (C & WK), Deron Greaves, Romano Pierre, Drumo Toney, Alex Samuel, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Jade Matthews, Sealroy Williams, Rayan Williams, Luke Wilson.

GRD vs DVE best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Deron Greaves, Shem Browne

Vice-Captain – Romano Pierre, Asif Hooper

Deron Greaves and Romano Pierre will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tilron Harry

Batsmen – Gidron Pope, Romano Pierre (VC), Shem Browne

All-Rounders – Sealroy Williams, Deron Greaves (C), Dean Browne, Asif Hooper

Bowlers – Rayan Williams, Luke Wilson, Davian Barnum

GRD vs DVE Dream11 Prediction

According to our GRD vs DVE Dream11 prediction, the Dark View Explorers are likely to edge past the Divers and win this match.

Note: The GRD vs DVE player record and as a result, the GRD vs DVE best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GRD vs DVE Dream11 team and GRD vs DVE prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPLT10 Instagram