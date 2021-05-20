GRD Vs DVE Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Vincy T10 League Preview

Quick links:
GRD vs DVE dream11
The Grenadine Divers will take on the Dark View Explorers in the 11th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 20, 2021. Here is our GRD vs DVE Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.
The Grenadine Divers and Dark View Explorers will go up against each other in the 11th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. Having had contrasting runs at the tournament so far, both teams will be hoping to extend their current winning runs with wins in this game. Currently at the 3rd place on the table with two wins and one loss, the Explorers will come into this game having beaten the Fort Charlotte Strikers in their last game. Meanwhile, currently at the 5th place, the Divers have made a comeback at the series, beating the Botanical Garden Rangers by 9 wickets in their last game.
The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 74 and almost 11 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 70-80. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 66% humidity and 26% cloud cover.
Average first innings score: 86
Record of chasing teams: Won – 4/10
There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.
GRD: Asif Hooper (C), Romario Grant, Tilron Harry (WK), Kadir Nedd, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Braxie Browne.
DVE: Lindon James (C & WK), Deron Greaves, Romano Pierre, Drumo Toney, Alex Samuel, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Jade Matthews, Sealroy Williams, Rayan Williams, Luke Wilson.
Captain – Deron Greaves, Shem Browne
Vice-Captain – Romano Pierre, Asif Hooper
Deron Greaves and Romano Pierre will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.
Wicketkeeper – Tilron Harry
Batsmen – Gidron Pope, Romano Pierre (VC), Shem Browne
All-Rounders – Sealroy Williams, Deron Greaves (C), Dean Browne, Asif Hooper
Bowlers – Rayan Williams, Luke Wilson, Davian Barnum
According to our GRD vs DVE Dream11 prediction, the Dark View Explorers are likely to edge past the Divers and win this match.
Note: The GRD vs DVE player record and as a result, the GRD vs DVE best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GRD vs DVE Dream11 team and GRD vs DVE prediction do not guarantee positive results.