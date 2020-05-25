GRD Vs DVE Live Streaming, Scores, Pitch Report, Vincy Premier T10 League Live Game Info

Grenadines Divers (GRD) and Dark View Explorers (DVE) will battle it out in the 12th match of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Monday, May 25. The GRD vs DVE live match will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the GRD vs DVE live streaming details, GRD vs DVE live telecast in India details, GRD vs DVE live match details and where to access the GRD vs DVE live scores.

GRD vs DVE live streaming: Details about Vincy Premier League

The Vincy Premier League will be played from May 22 to May 31 with a total of 30 matches. Three matches are scheduled to be played in one day. The GRD vs DVE live match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent and the Grenadines. The GRD vs DVE live match on Monday is the last match of the triple-header.

GRD vs DVE live streaming: Vincy Premier League pitch and weather report

Coming to the GRD vs DVE live streaming and GRD vs DVE live telecast in India, fans can expect the Vincy Premier League match to go through without hindrances as sunny weather is expected during the match, according to AccuWeather. The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground is a fairly slow one to bat on with slower bowlers expected to be key for both the teams.

GRD vs DVE live streaming: Where to watch GRD vs DVE live telecast in India

For the GRD vs DVE live streaming, fans can logon to Dream11’s FanCode app to watch each ball of the GRD vs DVE live match. There will be no GRD vs DVE live telecast in India. The GRD vs DVE live streaming of the GRD vs DVE live match will begin at 10 pm IST. For the GRD vs DVE live scores and GRD vs DVE live match details, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament.

GRD vs DVE live streaming: GRD vs DVE live match squad details

With the details about GRD vs DVE live streaming and GRD vs DVE live telecast in India done and dusted, here's a look at the Vincy Premier League GRD vs DVE live match squad details.

GRD vs DVE live streaming, GRD vs DVE live match squad: GRD

Shem Browne, Asif Hooper (c), Alex Samuel, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Romano Pierre, Tijorn Pope, Wayne Harper, Anson Latchman (wk), Obed McCoy (Marquee), Razie Browne, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie.

GRD vs DVE live streaming, GRD vs DVE live match squad: DVE

Deron Greaves, Lindon James (c and wk), Kensley Joseph, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte, Shammon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Kody Horne, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Ojay Matthews, Darius Martin, Kemron Strough.

(IMAGE: VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE INSTAGRAM)