GRD Vs FCS Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For Vincy Premier League T10

Match 18 of the Vincy Premier League T10 for the 2021 season is all set to take place between the Grenadines Divers and the Fort Charlotte Strikers on May 23. The 18th match between the Grenadines Divers and Fort Charlotte Strikers is set to take place at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown starting from 1 p.m. (IST). Here’s the GRD vs FCS Dream11 prediction including the player record and the GRD vs FCS best team prediction before the match for the Dream11 fantasy league.

The Fort Charlotte Strikers are in the 3rd position in the points table after winning 3 out of their 5 matches gaining them 6 points. The Grenadine Divers on the other hand are in poor form while sitting at the bottom. The GRD team has won only 1 out of their 3 matches putting them in the 5th spot of the points table.

GRD vs FCS player record in the fantasy league

Grenadines captain Asif Hooper will be the player to look out for in the GRD vs FCS game. In his first game of the series, he picked a wicket with an economy of 1.5. He will be expected to put an all-round display of cricket for his team.

Miles Bascombe and Sealroy Williams had a memorable tournament in the previous edition as they both scored 191 runs and 113 runs respectively. Both the players are yet to make a mark on the tournament. The match against GRD can be the perfect opportunity for both the players to display their skill.

Probable Playing XI for GRD vs FCS Dream11 team

Grenadines Divers: Romario Grant, Kadir Nedd, Shem Browne, Tilron Harry (wk), Asif Hooper (c), Kevin Abraham, Richie Richards, Razine Browne, Braxie Browne, Kenson Dalzell, Davian Burnam

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Casmus Hackshaw (wk), Gidron Pope, Miles Bascombe (c), Leshawn Lewis, Kirton Lavia, Chelson Stowe, Sealroy Williams, Ray Jordan, Rasheed Frederick, Shaquille Brown, Geron Whyllie

Captain and Vice-captain selection for GRD vs FCS best team

Captain – Asif Hooper

Vice-captain – Sealroy Williams

The favourable GRD vs FCS Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers - T Harry

Batsmen - Shem Browne, Kadir need, Gidron Pope, Miles Bascombe

All-rounders - Asif Hooper (C), K Abraham Sealroy Williams (VC),

Bowlers - Davian Burnam, R Browne, R Jordan

Match 18 will be important for the GRD as they will want to win their remaining fixture to gain points in the tournament. Meanwhile, the Fort Charlotte Strikers would want to secure a top position by winning against the GRD team. As per the GRD vs FCS player record, the FCS team is expected to win.

Image Souce: VPL T10 Instagram

Note: The GRD vs FCS dream11 prediction is made on the basis of various statistics of the game. The GRD vs FCS dream11 team and the player prediction does not guarantee positive results and should be considered as a means to get informed and entertained.