GRD Vs LSH Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Vincy Premier League Preview

The Grenadine Divers will take on the La Soufriere Hikers in the 5th match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent on May 17, 2021. Here is our GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: GRD vs LSH preview

Last season's champions, the Le Soufriere Hikers will go up against the Grenadine Divers in their second match of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10. In 2nd place on the table after their nine-wicket win over the Fort Charlotte Strikers, the Hikers will be looking to get on a winning streak with a win in this game. Meanwhile, having lost their opening fixture against the Salt Pond Breakers, the Divers will hope to get some points to their names and move up the table, They are currently in 5th place out of 6 teams and finished 3rd last season. Salvan Browne and Kemron Strough have been the best players for the Hikers while Asif Hooper and Tilron Harry have been the best for the Divers.

GRD vs LSH: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex has been a bowling-friendly one through the series. With an average first innings score of 68 historically and almost 11 wickets falling in each game, we expect this match to have a score of 70-80. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to at first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 69% humidity and 18% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 68

Record of chasing teams: Won – 6/10

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

GRD vs LSH Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

GRD: Asif Hooper (C), Romario Grant, Kadir Nedd, Tilron Harry (WK), Shem Browne, Kevin Abraham, Richie Richards, Razine Browne, Braxie Browne, Kenson Dalzell, Davian Barnum.

LSH: Desron Maloney (C), Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Anson Latchman (WK), Camano Cain, Benniton Stapleton, Sylvan Spencer, Ojay Matthews, Javid Harry, Othneil Lewis, Kemron Strough.

GRD vs LSH best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Dillon Douglas

Vice-Captain – Asif Hooper

Dillon Douglas and Asif Hooper will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

GRD vs LSH Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Salvan Browne

Batsmen – Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Shem Browne, Kadir Nedd

All-Rounders – Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Ojay Matthews

Bowlers – Razine Browne, Kemron Strough, Kenson Dalzell

GRD vs LSH Dream11 Prediction

According to our GRD vs LSH Dream11 prediction, the Grenadine Divers are likely to edge past the La Soufriere Hikers and win this match.

Note: The GRD vs LSH player record and as a result, the GRD vs LSH best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GRD vs LSH Dream11 team and GRD vs LSH prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: VPL T10 Instagram