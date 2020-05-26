GRD VS LSH Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Vincy Premier T10 League Live Game Info

Grenadines Divers (GRD) and La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) will battle each other in the first match of Day 5 of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Tuesday, May 26. The Vincy Premier League tournament which commenced on Friday will witness six franchises battling each other to be crowned as the first-ever Vincy Premier League champions. The GRD VS LSH live match is apparently not being played behind closed doors despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the GRD VS LSH live streaming details, Vincy Premier T10 League, GRD VS LSH live streaming in India, GRD VS LSH live match details and GRD VS LSH live scores

GRD VS LSH live streaming: Details about Vincy Premier T10 League

The Vincy Premier T10 League will be played from May 22 to May 31 with a total of 30 matches to be played between six franchises. Three matches will be scheduled for the same day. All the Vincy Premier League matches will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

GRD VS LSH live streaming: SPB vs LSH live match details and weather report

The GRD VS LSH live match is expected to go ahead with no rain expected during the match. The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground is a fairly slow one to bat on and the ball tends to come on slower to the bat.

GRD VS LSH live streaming: Where to watch GRD vs FCS live telecast in India?

For the GRD VS LSH live streaming, fans can logon to Dream11’s FanCode app to watch each ball of the GRD VS LSH live telecast in India. The GRD VS LSH match will begin at 6 pm IST. For the GRD VS LSH live streaming and GRD VS LSH live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament.

GRD VS LSH live streaming: GRD VS LSH full squad details

With the details about GRD VS LSH live telecast in India done and dusted, here's a look at the GRD VS LSH live match squad.

GRD VS LSH live match squad: Grenadines Divers

Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Alex Samuel.

GRD VS LSH live match squad: La Soufriere Hikers squad

Salvan Brown, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Dean Browne, Othneil Lewis, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Kenson Dalzell, Casmus Hackshaw, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Camano Cain, Kimson Dalzell.

(UMAGE: VINCY PREMIER T10 LEAGUE / INSTAGRAM)