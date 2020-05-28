GRD Vs SPB live Scores, Where To Watch, Pitch Report, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

Grenadines Divers (GRD) and Salt Pond Breakers (FCS) will battle each other in the second match on Day 7 of the Vincy Premier T10 League on Thursday, May 28. The GRD vs SPB live match will not be played behind closed doors as there are reportedly just 17 cases of coronavirus in the country. Here are the GRD vs SPB live streaming details, Vincy Premier T10 League schedule, GRD vs SPB live streaming in India, GRD vs SPB live match details and where to catch the GRD vs SPB live scores.

Vincy Premier T10 League schedule

The Vincy Premier T10 League will be played from May 22 to May 31 with a total of 30 matches set to be played between six franchises. Three matches will be scheduled for the same day. The GRD vs SPB live match in the Vincy Premier League will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Pitch and weather report

The temperature is expected to hover around 29°C with humidity around 65-70 percent. There is a very slight chance of rain. The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground has been kind to the batsmen and there have been big runs scored on this pitch in most games.

Live streaming and telecast in India

While the GRD vs SPB live match and GRD vs SPB live scores will not be shown on TV, fans can catch the GRD vs SPB live streaming by logging onto Dream11’s FanCode app to watch each ball of the GRD vs SPB live telecast in India. The GRD vs SPB live match will begin at 8 pm IST. For the GRD vs SPB live streaming and GRD vs SPB live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament.

Live scores

Grenadines Divers squad

Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Alex Samuel.

Fort Charlotte Strikers squad

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams

Predicted XI

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper(c), Shem Browne, Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Tijorn Pope, Wayne Harper, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Obed McCoy, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne

Salt Pond Breakers

Seon Sween (WK), Sunil Ambris, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Kadir Nedd, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Benniton Stapleton, Wesrick Strough

