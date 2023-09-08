'Great Memories': Sachin Tendulkar's Wish For Shubman Gill On Birthday Breaks The Internet

Sachin Tendulkar has posted a heartwarming wish for Shubman Gill on his 24th birthday. Gill is considered to be India's next flagbearer in cricket after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the Gujarat Titans batsman has been scoring runs for fun. He already has an IPL title to his name and has also been named in India's squad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup.

3 things you need to know

Gill became the fifth player to register a double hundred in ODIs

The Gujarat Titans player also guided the team to the IPL title in 2022

Currently, he is one of the emerging young talents in international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar leads birthday wish for Shubman Gill

Sachin took to social media to convey his wish for the Indian youngster. He posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Happiest birthday to you @ShubmanGill. May the upcoming year be full of runs and great memories."

Yuvraj Singh and Dinesh Karthik too joined the line

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also led the way to wish the player on his birthday. He posted a photo with Gill with the caption, "Happy birthday Gill sahab congratulations on the World Cup call-up! Hope you score loads of runs with your mighty bat and your even mightier determination god bless, lots of love @ShubmanGill"

Dinesh Karthik too joined in wishing the player on his birthday. He wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday @ShubmanGill . Have a smashing birthday and keep smashing runs for India!

Gill is currently busy preparing for the upcoming INDO-PAK clash and will be seen donning the blue jersey on Sunday when the Men In Blue take the field in their first Asia Cup Super Fours fixture in Colombo.