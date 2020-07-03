'Great Morale Booster': Shikhar Dhawan Lauds PM Modi For His Inspirational Speech At Leh

Shikhar Dhawan came forward and lauded PM Narendra Modi's visit to Ladakh on Friday amid a military standoff between India and China, with Dhawan saying that 'while most are advised to take rest after reaching Leh/Ladakh', PM Modi gave 'rousing speeches to the troop just after landing'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Indian Armed forces in Ladakh lauded their dedication with which they are protecting the motherland. PM Modi said their willpower is as firm as the mountains where they are posted. The Prime Minister also paid tributes to the soldiers martyred in the Galwan Valley clash.

'Great morale booster': Shikhar Dhawan

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the opening batsman mentioned that it was a great leadership shown by Prime Minister Modi FOR visiting the troops in Leh. He then mentioned that it was a great morale booster for the troops who are risking their lives for us.

Great leadership shown by PM @narendramodi ji by visiting the troops in Leh. Great morale booster for our troops who are risking their lives for us. #ModiinLeh — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 3, 2020

'The whole country believes in you': PM Modi

During his speech for the bravehearts, PM Modi said, "Friends, your dedication to the protection of motherland is matchless. The conditions in which you are protecting and serving India, nobody in the world can compete with that. The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India’s strength. Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today." "Your willpower is as firm as the mountains which we can see. Today, I can feel and see with my eyes that when the duty of protection of India is in your hands, the whole country believes in you and they feel relaxed. This inspires the citizens to work day and night for the country. Atmanirbhar Bharat ka sankalp aapke ke tyaag, balidaan, pursharth ke karan aur bhi mazboot hota hai," he added "The courage which you all and your peers showed has sent across the message across the world about India's strength. I can see women, soldiers, too. This inspires us more," the Prime Minister said.

Paying his tributes to the soldiers who were martyred in the Galwan valley clash, PM Modi said, "The bravery of 14 Corps will be talked about everywhere. Tales of your bravery and valour are echoing in every house in the country. Bharat Mata's enemies have seen your fire and fury."

"Those who are weak can never initiate peace, bravery is a pre-requisite for peace. Whether World Wars or peace, whenever the need arises, the world has seen the victory of our braves and their efforts towards peace. We have worked for the betterment of humanity," he said.

PM Narendra Modi added, "We are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the 'Sudarshana Chakra''.

