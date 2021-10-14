'Great To See You At Old Trafford': Jasprit Bumrah's Visit To Manchester United; See Pics

On Thursday, Premier League giant Manchester United took to their official social media handles and confirmed that Indian bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah paid a visit to the home ground of the team, ‘Old Trafford’. Bumrah last competed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, while playing for his franchise ‘Mumbai Indians’. He will be next seen playing for India in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. It is being understood that as Bumrah is currently in UAE, he must have made this visit during India’s tour of England, earlier this year.

In the post uploaded by the United, they captioned it by saying that it was good to see Jasprit Bumrah in the Old Trafford. In the pictures, Bumrah can be seen posing for pictures, along with taking a few snaps on his own mobile phone. The United also presented the Indian pacer with a Manchester United Jersey of his own, with the chest no. 93. Following United's post, Jasprit Bumrah responded to the club by putting out a tweet and saying he has a great afternoon at the 'Theatre of Dreams' and thanked the club for their hospitality. Indian fans were elated to see one of the best bowlers currently in the world visiting Old Trafford and put their thoughts out on Twitter. Many fans hailed him for supporting the club for which legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo plays, whereas others wanted Bumrah to give a trial for joining the club.

Jasprit Bumrah at the Old Trafford

Jasprit Bumrah's response

Thank you for your hospitality, @ManUtd! It was a great afternoon at the Theatre of Dreams ⚽️ https://t.co/saMp7tuSK3 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 14, 2021

Reactions by fans on Twitter

Yess!! He's best bowler in world cricket currently ❤ — HKP (@BoldtalksI) October 14, 2021

Whoever he is, had done well in his respective sport and in the pictures looks like having his time at his favourite club. Respect that atleast You don't have to have a go at every individual on the basis of popularity. — flexninja (@omenkiller2222) October 14, 2021

He is a cricketer but trust me he can still be a good defender at man utd — kushu (@kushu67927806) October 14, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah: Third-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021

Jasprit Bumrah played 14 matches for MI in the IPL 2021, has returned with a total of 21 wickets. With the IPL 2021, currently awaiting its final match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Bumrah is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the season after Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB)’s Harshal Patel and Delhi Capitals (DC) Avesh Khan. Despite the performance of Bumrah in the current season, MI failed to defend their IPL title as they found themselves out of the race for the IPL 2021 playoffs. MI played 14 matches in the season, and won seven matches, whereas lost another seven. They finished fifth in the IPL 2021 points table and failed to qualify for the playoffs due to their Net Run Rate.

Bumrah will be next seen plying his trade for the Indian team, in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, which starts from October 17 at the UAE and Oman. He is one of the pacers along with Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Shardul Thakur. India start their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.

