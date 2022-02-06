'Great Victory For Country': Yash Dhull's Coach Waxes Lyrical About India's U-19 WC Glory

India U19 team continued their dominance in the Under-19 World Cup tournament as they clinched their fifth title in West Indies. The India vs England final saw Yash Dhull led team India emerge victorious by 4 wickets to regain the trophy which they lost to Bangladesh last year. Following the historic win, Yash Dhull's Coach Pradeep Kochar spoke exclusively to Republic TV on India's performance during the Under-19 World Cup campaign.

Yash Dhull's Coach Pradeep Kochar elated on Team India's victory

India U19 team suffered a major setback at the start of the tournament with key players including skipper Yash Dhull suffering from COVID due to which they had to miss a couple of matches. The team however continued to perform well and stayed unbeaten until they lifted the Under-19 World Cup crown. Coach Pradeep Kochar while speaking about Team India's performance said,

"It's a great victory for the country, coaches players who played in the West Indies. We all feel proud and joy after watching the final. Five six players were out due to COVID after playing a very good match against South Africa but they came back and played very good cricket they all played as a team and as a combined unit they all did pretty well and are a very strong mental team. They had VVS Laxman. Rishikesh Kanitkar and Sairaj Bhautule and they all played really well, performed as a team, and won the trophy for India"

Yash Dhull on Team India's performance at Under-19 World Cup

Following the triumph, India U19 skipper Yash Dhull said it was challenging to get the playing combination right at the start of the competition, but they eventually became a family and gelled beautifully as a team. Dhull went on to laud the support staff, stating it was a "great moment" to work with them.

"Proud moment for India, that we have managed to achieve this. It was difficult at the start to get the combination right. But as time went we became a family and the team atmosphere was good. Great moment to be playing under this lot of support staff", said Dhull in a post-match interview.