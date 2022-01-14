'Greatest Indian Wicketkeeper-batter': Ex-selector Makes Massive Prediction For Pant

Former Indian chief selector Saba Karim feels that Rishabh Pant could turn out to be the greatest Indian wicketkeeper-batter in Test cricket provided only if he is handled well. The player earlier in the IND vs SA Test series was censured by both pundits and fans for his poor and rash shot selection, however, bounced back scoring a quickfire hundred in the 2nd innings of the 3rd Test to give India a lifeline before they eventually lost the Test as well as the India vs South Africa Test series.

Speaking on his podcast 'Khelneeti' Saba Karim said that if handled well, the player has the potential to become one of India's biggest match-winners in the years to come by "If he is handled well, then he will emerge as the greatest Indian wicketkeeper-batter in Tests. We might lose a player like him if we don't stop criticizing. He will be India's biggest match-winner in the coming years. He is going to make mistakes as he did in the last Test. But if we ostracise him and want him to be dropped, then it is not going to benefit the team."

With his century in the IND vs SA 3rd Test, Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a Test ton in South Africa. People have always pulled up the Pant vs Dhoni comparison and now Pant is the only Indian Test keeper with hundreds in England, Australia and now South Africa. In India's recent tour to England, he overtook former captain MS Dhoni and once again with his century yesterday in South Africa, Pant overtakes MS Dhoni's best of 90 at Centurion which came during the 2010/11 tour and until now was the highest individual score by an Indian wicketkeeper in South Africa.

India vs South Africa: Former India spinner backs Pant to succeed

For his attacking prowess, Rishabh Pant has drawn comparison with Australian legendary keeper Adam Gilchrist and former Indian off-spinner Nikhil Chopra feels that the Indian keeper has the potential to be even more successful than what Gilchrist was. Appearing on Saba Karim's show he said "If Rishabh Pant does justice to his talent, then he can also be more successful than Adam Gilchrist. He has often scored runs under pressure and he often plays with an approach of winning matches."

Image: