'Greatest Modern-day Player Entertainer': Vaughan Makes Big Claim About Rishabh Pant

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan took to his official Twitter handle and revealed his thoughts about the Indian wicket keeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Vaughan praised Pant for his knock of 96 runs on the first day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at Mohali. Pant became the highest scorer for the hosts on the opening day of the series, as India found themselves at a strong position with 357/6 on the board at stumps.

Meanwhile, praising Pant for his knock, the former England skipper mentioned in his tweet that no one knows what is going on inside Pant’s head but he is always a must-watch. “Absolutely love watching @RishabhPant17 !! A player who you can’t love .. don’t want to miss a ball he faces .. no idea what’s going on in his head .. but it’s always a must watch... I reckon he is the greatest modern-day player entertainer,” Vaughan tweeted.

Rishabh Pant's sheer dominance against Sri Lanka spinners

Pant fell short of his fifth Test century by a mere margin of four runs as veteran Lankan pacer Suranga Lakmal opened his wicket tally with Rishabh’s dismissal. The 24-year-old dominated the Lankan spinners, particularly Lasith Embuldeniya in the 76th over of the match. He started the over by hitting two consecutive sixes and a four before finishing with another four in the final over. He further proved his power-hitting skills by hitting a one-handed four in the next over and following with another one-handed six in the very next ball.

India's batting report on Day 1 of IND vs SL, Mohali Test

Earlier in the innings, skipper Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal build a fifty-run first wicket stand, followed by a ninety-run stand for the third wicket between former skipper Virat Kohli and Hanuma VIhari. While Vihari hit a half-century, Kohli walked back to the pavilion with 45 runs in his account in his 100th Test appearance for India. India closed Day 1 on 357/6 with veteran allrounders Ravindra Jadeja (45 runs off 82 balls) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10 runs off 11 balls) in the crease.

Image: bcci.tv/ Instagram-Michael Vaughan