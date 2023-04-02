'Greatest moment of life': 2011 World Cup-winning team celebrates 12 years of historic win

The Indian cricket team lifted the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup for the first time in 28 years on April 2, 2011 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Indian sports community is celebrating the 12th anniversary of India’s historic triumph in the 50-over format to become World Champions on Sunday. Among many fans, several World Cup-winning Indian cricket team members also celebrated India’s victory at the biggest stage.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle termed the victory as ‘the greatest moment’ of his life, while asking his fans to share how did they celebrate the win in 2011. At the same time, Tendulkar’s opening partner and Indian cricket legend Virender Sehwag also hailed the victory as a ‘moment of a lifetime’. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina also celebrated the occasion by putting out tweets.

12 years ago India 🇮🇳 lifted the World Cup...the greatest moment of my life!



Where were you when this happened and how did you celebrate? ☺️ pic.twitter.com/AeZjMcpo9P — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2023

April 2

12 years ago , the moment of a lifetime, the time of our lives, what we played for bore fruit. #WorldCup winners - Team India. pic.twitter.com/pWY2pww0XO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 2, 2023

It was 12 years ago today, we lifted the World Cup and etched our names in cricketing history! Marking a proud moment for the nation 🏆🇮🇳#Worldcup2011 #Throwback pic.twitter.com/nbNyz1eHZO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 2, 2023

ALSO READ | Former Indian Cricketer Salim Durani Dies At 88, Cricket Fraternity Pays Tribute

India's performance in ICC events after 2011 World Cup win

Team India won the ODI World Cup 2011 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, who also led the Indian T20I side to a title win in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. This came 28 years after India lifted the prestigious World Cup under Kapil Dev's captaincy in England in 1983. Interestingly, India went on to win the 2013 Champions Trophy under Dhoni's leadership and are yet to win any ICC title for almost 10 years now.