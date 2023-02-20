'Greatest Victory Away': Nasser Hussain Terms India As Biggest Challenge For England

Australian team, who is currently in India playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has the next challenge already lined up. It is the Ashes. Australia would tour England for the 5-match Test series in June. And it seems the buzz is already up for the contest as Nasser Hussain has come out to lay forth his thoughts on the Eng vs Aus contest and also on what he thinks would be England's biggest challenge.

While England is on a roll courtesy of Bazball, Nasser Hussain thinks the Ben Stokes-led side could adopt a different approach when it comes to taking India in India. Moreover, on another account, the former England captain suggests the forthcoming Ashes would be the biggest challenge for Ben Stokes.

"Given Australia have not won here since 2001, England’s greatest challenge will be away in India. The Ashes is going to be mouthwatering, and I think it will be close. People are talking about whether Bazball will work against their high-quality bowling attack. I think the Ashes will be won and lost on Australia’s batting line-up. They have been below par away from home, but if they can score runs in England, it will be pretty tight."

Will it be the spin factor that will prevail or the aggressive approach?

While England has been the last touring side to register a Test series win in India, Hussain believes England's greatest challenge will be away in India. In the last two tours, England have been beaten comprehensively in India, however, the emergence of coach Brendon McCullam's new aggressive template would make the Cricket fraternity eager to witness what happens. Will it be the spin factor that will prevail or the aggressive approach of the England batsman? The next series between India and England would launch flares.

However, that's in the future, for now, India has a series to win against Australia. Having defeated Aus in Nagpur and Delhi India have already retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy and now would look to go 3-0 up in the next Test which is scheduled to play in Indore. The third test will start on 1st March and against what happened till now fans would want the Test to go deeper than Day 3.