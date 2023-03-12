'Greatness Greets Greatness': Smith Appreciates Virat Kohli After 186-run Knock - WATCH

Former India captain Virat Kohli ended his 3.5 year drought of centuries in Tests against Australia on the Day 4 of the fourth Test match being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat scored his hundred off 241 balls and also achieved many records while batting on the Day 3 of the fourth match.

Virat Kohli also hit a half century in Tests after 14 months as he last did it against South Africa in January 2022. Virat ended his innings at a score of 186 and he fell short off a double hundred. While all were talking about Virat 28th Test ton Australia captain Steve Smith was also seen applauding Kohli's hundred.

Australia platyers applaud Virat Kohli's hundred; Watch

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are considered to be one of the greatest batsmen in the world and we have also seen moments between the two players in the past wherein they were seen praising each other's performances.

Virat Kohli won the ICC 'Spirit of Cricket' award when he stopped the fans from 'booing' Steve Smith during the India vs Australia encounter of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

If we come back to the match, then Virat Kohli also broke many records during the match. Virat while batting on Day 3 became the third fastest Indian to score 4000 Test runs on Indian soil. The former captain achieved the feat in 77 innings. Kohli also broke West Indies legend Brian Lara's record and became the second batsman in the world to score most International runs vs Australia. The 34 year old India batsman has a personal best of 169 which he played in 2014.

Coming back to the status of the fourth Test between India and Australia, Team India's first innings ended at a score of 571 with Virat Kohli being the top scorer at 186. Virat was the last to fall as Shreyas Iyer didn't come out to bat due to his injury issue.

Shubman Gill also slammed a hundred while batting on Day 3 which was the second of his Test career. This was also Gill's first hundred in India.

Australia before this had won the toss and had elected to bat first on a batting friendly Ahmedabad pitch. Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green were the star of the Australia batting as they together stitched a 208 run partnership. This partnership was the highest partnership by any pair for any wicket in the four match series.

Usman Khawaja on this occasion hit a 422 ball 180 and didn't face any difficulty facing the Indian bowlers. Cameron Green also notched his first Test century and played a 114-run knock off 170 balls. Australia managed to grab a total of 480 in their first innings.

R Ashwin wrapped up the Australia innings with figures of 6/91 and Mohammed Shami also chipped in two wickets. Team India lead the four match series by 2-1 and also have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia on the other hand after dominantly winning the third Test have qualified for the World Test Championship final.