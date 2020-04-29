Greg Chappell Indirectly Helped India Win 2011 World Cup: Ex-Indian Fitness Trainer

Sports physiotherapist John Gloster worked with the Indian cricket team for 4 years from 2005-08. These 4 years were quite eventful as far as the transition in Indian cricket is concerned. Gloster served as the physio of the Indian team for a considerable period of time and worked with some of the top cricketers from the country.

Gloster was with the Men in Blue when the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman were part of the team. He recalled his experience working with all of them and revealed more details about the situation of Indian cricket at the time.

ALSO READ | IPL: Virender Sehwag Recalls Fight With Greg Chappell That Fired Him Up To Score Test Ton In WI

Former Indian physio John Gloster heaps praise on Greg Chappell

While speaking to Sportstar, the veteran physio worked under several coaches like John Wright, Greg Chappell, Gary Kirsten said that he has been through various phases in the Indian cricket team. He also worked closely under Indian captains like Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and MS Dhoni. Gloster heaped praise on Greg Chappell for building the team for 2011 Cricket World Cup.

ALSO READ | IPL: Gautam Gambhir reveals best Indian captain ever and it is NOT MS Dhoni or Sourav Ganguly

Gloster opined that Greg Chappell had a very good eye for talent and a long-term vision for Indian cricket as well, something which not many cricketers or fans in the country understood back then. He saw a transition phase coming and groomed players like MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina because Gloster feels Chappell 'cared' for Indian cricket. Gloster even went on boldly claim that Gary Kirsten and the Indian team benefited from the fruits of Greg Chappell's vision in their 2011 World Cup victory on home soil.

While being asked on where it went wrong for Greg Chappell with Indian cricket, Gloster hinted at Sourav Ganguly expecting more help from the former Australian captain when he was struggling for form as a batsman. The physiotherapist also revealed that Greg Chappell was unhappy with the Indian team selected for the 2007 World Cup, which ended disastrously for the team as it was out in the first round itself.

ALSO READ | IPL: Sourav Ganguly not in favour of cricket in near future, Harbhajan Singh and MS Dhoni's CSK agree

Gloster concluded that Greg Chappell could have handled the media better perhaps in India but he left his imprint in Indian cricket, which is evident from current Indian captain Virat Kohli emphasizing on fitness being a non-negotiable. The Mumbai-based physiotherapist's views are interesting as many Indian cricketers during that period did not have a high opinion of Chappell, barring few who have stayed silent on the matter such as MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid.

ALSO READ | IPL: Zaheer Khan highlights striking similarity between Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni's captaincy

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER