Gregor Barclay Won't Mind Second Term As ICC Chairman If Members Want

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's name might be doing the rounds for ICC chairmanship but current incumbent Gregor Barclay on Wednesday did not rule out the possibility of continuing for another two-year term if he gets member's support.

New Zealander Barclay's term ends in November and ICC is likely to have a new chairman if he relinquishes his post without seeking a second two-year term.

During a virtual media interaction with journalists from his Birmingham base after the ICC Annual Conference, Barclay gave an open-ended answer to a question on his continuation.

"Yes, absolutely right. My term ends in November so I am eligible for further two year term. Yes, I am available for re-election if members want," Barclay told reporters, expressing his willingness to continue if he gets a chance.

Barclay's future will depend a lot on what the powerful Indian cricket board wants.

The BCCI mandarins have kept cards close to their chest till now and there has been not even an unofficial confirmation whether board's preferred candidate will be the former India captain.

Both Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah have categorically refused to comment on the matter.

With BCCI's appeal to the Supreme Court regarding the tenures of Ganguly and Shah yet to be heard, the richest cricket board in the world is unlikely to take any call in haste before knowing the outcome of their lawsuit.

However, a BCCI veteran, in the know of things, said that Barclay will get a second term unopposed only if Indian board decides against putting up a candidate.

The ICC's election process will also change from this edition with a simple majority, instead of two-third, being enough to win the chairman's election in case there is a contest.