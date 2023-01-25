'Grittiest Modern-day Batter': Kohli Leads Wishes For Chesteshwar Pujara On 35th Birthday

Veteran Indian Test cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara celebrated his 35th birthday on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Born on January 25, 1988, Pujara grew up playing cricket as a child and is now counted among the best Test cricketers to ever represent India on the world stage. On the occasion of his birthday, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, alongside other big names from Indian cricket put out wishes for the left-handed batter.

Virat took to his official Instagram handle on Wednesday and posted a picture with Pujara on his stories with a birthday wish. “Happy Birthday Puji, have a good one,” Kohli said. At the same time, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh also posted an Instagram story, which read, “A champ who teaches the art of patience to the opposition each time he steps on to the park! Happy Birthday”.

Meanwhile, the BCCI also wished the 35-year-old saying, “103 international matches, 7065 international runs, 19 international tons. Here's wishing @cheteshwar1 - one of the grittiest modern-day batters - a very happy birthday”. Veteran India batter Shikhar Dhawan wished Pujara on his Instagram stories, saying, “Wish you a very Happy Birthday @cheteshwar_pujara. May god bless you with good health. Lots of love always,” Dhawan wrote.

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans wish Cheteshwar Pujara on 35th birthday

Former India cricketer Munaf Patel also posted wishing Dhawan on the occasion and said, “Happy Birthday @cheteshwar1 Cool, Calm & Compose #pujara #HappyBirthday”. Alongside the individuals, Pujara also received birthday wishes from IPL franchises, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. “Leaked scene from Pujji's biopic. Happy birthday, @cheteshwar1,” the Royals tweeted, while also sharing a few pictures of the legendary moments involving Pujara on his career.

Gujarat Titans also put out a tweet, which read, “A true Titan of Gujarat with 7014 runs in 98 tests. #HappyBirthday Puji bhai, and thank you for making test cricket so good to watch”.