GT vs KKR: Yash Dayal gets support from Vijay Shankar; 'Can't decide fate in one over'

GT vs KKR: While Rinku Singh made the cricket world a testament to his brilliance, it was Yash Dayal who bore the brunt of the relentless six-hitting in the last over of the KKR vs GT match. Dayal conceded 31 in the final over of the match as KKR picked a 3-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. In the aftermath, the bowler got support from teammate Vijay Shankar.

Yash Dayal was picked apart by Rinku Singh in the final of the match on Sunday. The bowler finished his spell with the figures of 69 for 0 and as per the followers of the game became the differentiator in the game. Dayal was seen cutting a distraught figure in the end, however, as a consolation, he got support from his teammate Vijay Shankar. Shankar, who was adjudged as the striker of the match for his 63-run knock, which included 4 fours and 5 sixes, took the dais in the post-match ceremony and highlighted how last year Yash Dayal proved to be instrumental in crucial matches.

Yash Dayal gets support from Vijay Shankar

"Last year, Yash Dayal bowled some very important overs for Gujarat Titans, to win us the tournament. You cannot define a player based on one over in a game. Everyone has worked so hard to reach the stage of IPL, having worked so hard in domestic cricket."

"These things are bound to happen and so many players have been in tough situation. As a team, we will be with Dayal because it is not easy to come out of a situation like this. We will make sure that he is in a very good mental space going forward."

Following the match, big names like Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag, etc. were all praise for Singh. Some messages from the fraternity came for Yash Dayal as well.

Hey Yash Dayal buddy forget about today’s game like you forget about the Good days on the field to move on to the next one. If you stay strong, you will be able turn things around. @gujarat_titans — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 9, 2023

With the win, KKR have climbed to the 2nd position in the IPL Points Table. As for Gujarat Titans, the loss might be a setback but the defending champions are still strong on the table. KKR will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 14 and GT will be up against PBKS now, the match will take place on April 13.