GT Vs LSG: Krunal Pandya Reveals He Had Warned Hardik Pandya To Be Wary Of His Bowling

GT vs LSG: Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to their maiden Indian Premier League title last season. In IPL 2023 Gujarat seem to be lacking a bit of composure and focus as they are currently fourth in the IPL table. Gujarat host Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Krunal Pandya came face to face with his younger brother for the first match this season and it remains to be seen who emerges as the winner. On being asked by the broadcaster about his camaraderie with the Gujarat captain, the all-rounder replied, "We were trying to pull each others legs. before the match he kept on saying that he will go after me, the last time that happened, I got the better off him. But overall I am happy with the way that we bowled as a unit. 135 on the board doesn't look bad and Lucknow can certainly chase it."

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi