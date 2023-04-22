GT Vs LSG: Netizens Brutally Troll Shubman Gill After 2-ball Duck Against Lucknow In IPL

IPL 2023: India and Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill on Saturday got dismissed for a 2-ball duck in Match 30 of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. Krunal Pandya bowled an exceptional delivery to secure the wicket of Gill, who got out while trying to smash back over the bowler's head but ended up giving an easy catch to Ravi Bishnoi at long-off. This is Gill's first duck in the ongoing season of the IPL and his fourth overall in the tournament's history.

Meanwhile, netizens are trolling Shubman Gill for getting out early in today's match between Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans and KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. However, the trolling is unnecessary as Shubman has performed well in the ongoing season thus far. This is Shubman's only single-digit score in this year's tournament. The right-handed batsman has already scored 228 runs in 6 matches including two half-centuries.

Early wicket alert 😎@krunalpandya24 gets the wicket of Shubman Gill as @bishnoi0056 takes the catch 👌👌



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/TtAH2CiXVI#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/KHqnYK8b1v — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2023

Most ducks by openers in IPL since 2021:



4 - Shubman Gill (38 inns)

4 - Du Plessis (39)

3 - Anuj Rawat (8)

3 - Padikkal (21)

3 - Rahul (34)

3 - Shaw (31)#GTvLSG pic.twitter.com/i943lYV8sO — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 22, 2023

Duck For Shubman Gill pic.twitter.com/JS0PRxEGKU — Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) April 22, 2023

Shubman Gill gone on duck! 🤩



Well done, Krunal Pandya. 🔥#LSGvGT | #IPL2023 — Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) April 22, 2023

As far as Shubman Gill's credentials in the IPL goes, he has played 80 matches so far. Gill has scored 2128 runs at an average of 32.74and at a strike rate of 126.52

LSG vs GT: Playing XIs & Substitutes

Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG Substitutes: Karan Sharma, Daniel Sams, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat

Gujarat Titans XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

GT Substitutes: Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Josh Little, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore

Image: BCCI