GT Vs LSG: Rashid Khan Spoils Kyle Mayers' Knock With Surreal Catch - WATCH

The Lucknow Super Giant is playing against Gujarat Titans in match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2023 and is chasing a massive target of 228. The LSG openers started off really well as openers Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock added 88 runs for the first wicket. But a blinder of a catch by Rashid Khan dismissed Mayers, which he took by nearly covering 30m of the ground.

Kyle Mayers, along with Quinton de Kock, had given the Lucknow Super Giants the much-needed explosive start they needed to chase down the huge total of 228. Mayers was batting well at 48 and had already added 88 runs along with de Kock for the first wicket in the first eight overs and looked good to achieve a big score. On the second ball of the ninth, over Mayers tried to hot an outside off-stump ball off Mohit Sharma towards mid-wicket, but found Rashid in the middle.

READ: GT vs LSG Today IPL Match Live Score

Rashid Khan takes a surreal catch to dismiss Kyle Mayers; Watch

READ: RR vs SRH Today Match IPL Live Score

Before this batting first in the GT vs LSG IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans finished their 20 overs at a score of 227/2, wherein Shubman Gill played an unbeaten knock of 94 runs off 51 balls and his innings included two fours and seven sixes. Apart from Shubman, Wriddhiman Saha played an inning of 81 runs off just 43 balls and his innings included 10 fours and four sixes.