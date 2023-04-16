GT Vs RR: Confirmed Playing XI, Impact Players, Last-minute Fantasy Tips For IPL Match

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will take on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in match 23 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both the teams are coming off wins in the last match and would like to continue the momentum to strengthen their place in the points table.

Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans seem to be performing well in every department and have shown all the intent till now to defend their Indian Premier League title. The batsmen especially Shubman Gill have been performing really well in the tournament and is among the top run scorers in the tournament.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals also are keen favorites to win the match as they defeated the four-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings in their den. Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal have seen great form just like the IPL 2022 and would like to repeat the performance in the match vs Gujarat Titans as well.

GT vs RR IPL 2023 match: Toss Update

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

GT vs RR IPL 2023 match: Confirmed Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Sanju Samson, S Hetmyer, Y Jaiswal, D Jurel, R Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Y Chahal, T Boult, A Zampa

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, David Miller, S Sudharsan, R Tewatia, A Manohar, H Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, A Joseph, Mohit Sharma

GT vs RR, IPL 2023 match: Impact Players

Rajasthan Royals: D Padikkal, J Root, D Ferreira, N Saini, M Ashwin

Gujarat Titans: KS Bharat, D Shanaka, J Little, J Yadav, N Ahmad

GT vs RR, IPL 2023 match: Head to Head

Gujarat Titans now have been unbeaten against the Rajasthan Royals. As per records since their debut in IPL 2022, Titans have faced Royals thrice and have been on the winning side on all the three occasions. The rivalry also includes the Indian Premier League 2022 final in which the Hardik Pandya-led side defeated Sanju Samson’s team by seven wickets.

Rajasthan Royals would like to make some changes to the record in today’s match and would also like continue their winning momentum.

GT vs RR IPL 2023: Dream 11 last-minute fantasy tips

Wicket Keepers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Y Jaiswal,

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin

Bowlers: S Sharma, Mohit Sharma, A Zampa