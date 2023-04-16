GT Vs RR: Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI, Head To Head Record For IPL 2023 Match 23

IPL 2023: On Super Sunday, following the MI vs KKR game, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will battle it out for the No.1 spot in the IPL 2023 points table. Both the teams have a winning momentum going on and are currently joint toppers with 6 points. However, today one of the teams will get the lead.

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans have so far demonstrated all the intentions of defending their title. The team has won 3 out of the 4 games played, and in the losing match as well it was Rinku Singh's exceptional knock that snatched victory from the mouth. As for Rajasthan Royals, they have led a similar campaign, winning 3 out of 4. So, with no variance between the two, both are set to lock horns today to advance to the top.

GT vs RR IPL 2023: Probable Playing XI

Since the match is set to commence at 7:30 PM IST, therefore, the news about the final XI will be disseminated at the time of the toss, which will take place at 7 PM IST. In the meanwhile, we can predict the winning combination of both teams. Here's the probable XI of Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Josh Little.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma.

GT vs RR IPL 2023: Probable Impact Players

Gujarat Titans probable impact players : Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, and KS Bharat.

: Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, and KS Bharat. Rajasthan Royals probable impact players: Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, and Joe Root.

GT vs RR IPL 2023: Head to Head

Both the teams came across thrice in IPL 2022, which also includes the meeting in the final. On all three occasions, it was Gujarat Titans who gave a thumping defeat to Rajasthan Royals. Thus, with the new season at large, will the contest go down to the wire this time, or will the same one-sided victory scenario continue?

GT vs RR IPL 2023: Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Wriddhiman Saha

Jos Buttler, Wriddhiman Saha Batsmen : Shubman Gill, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudarshan

: Shubman Gill, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudarshan All-rounders : Ravichandran Ashwin

: Ravichandran Ashwin Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mohammad Shami



