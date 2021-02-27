GUJ Vs BRD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Gujarat will go up against Baroda in the final Elite Group ‘A’ match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on February 28, 2021. Here is our GUJ vs BRD Dream11 prediction, GUJ vs BRD Dream11 team and GUJ vs BRD Dream11 top picks.

GUJ vs BRD Dream11 prediction: Match preview

As they take each other on this Sunday, 2015-16 Vijay Hazare trophy winners Gujarat will be on the lookout for their second title at the tournament while 2020 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy runners-up Baroda will be hoping for a first. Both Gujarat and Baroda have had perfect runs at the series to far, winning four out of four group stage games to ensure themselves quarter-final places. Gujarat are in the top spot with 16 points followed by Baroda who also have 16 points.

Gujarat started their campaign with a three-wicket win over Chattisgarh following which they won their next three matches quite convincingly. They beat Goa by 8 wickets in the second match, crushed Tripura by 132 runs in the third and defeated Hyderabad by 12 runs in their previous game. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya and his Baroda side seem to have carried their SMAT form into this tournament as well. The side has achieved close victories over Goa — with 9 balls remaining — and Tripura — with 6 balls remaining, demolished Hyderabad with a 110-run victory and defeated Chattisgarh by 13 runs in their last game.

GUJ vs BRD playing 11 prediction

Gujarat - Dhruv Raval (wk), Priyank Panchal (c), Bhargav Merai, Het Patel, Ripal Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Piyush Chawla, Hardik Patel, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Karan Patel

Baroda - Kedar Devdhar, Vishnu Solanki, Karthik Kakade, Smit Patel (WK), Lukman Meriwala, Krunal Pandya (C), Abhimanyu Rajput, Atit Sheth, Dhruv Patel, Babashafi Pathan, Ninad Rathva

GUJ vs BRD Key Players

Gujarat - Het Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Karan Patel, Dhruv Raval

Baroda - Kedar Devdhar, Vishnu Solanki, Krunal Pandya

GUJ vs BRD Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Dhruv Raval

Batsmen: Kedar Devdhar, Vishnu Solanki, Chirag Gandhi, Het Patel (C)

Allrounders: Krunal Pandya (VC), Karan Patel

Bowlers: Atit Sheth, Lukman Meriwala, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Hardik Patel

GUJ vs BRD match prediction

According to our GUJ vs BRD match prediction, Baroda will win this match.

Note: The GUJ vs BRD Dream11 prediction and GUJ vs BRD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GUJ vs BRD Dream11 team and GUJ vs BRD Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Baroda Cricket Association Twitter

