GUJ Vs GOA Dream11 Ranji Trophy Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Gujarat will face Goa in the first quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy 2019/20. The match will be played at Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium, Valsad on Thursday, February 20 at 9:30 AM IST. Priyank Panchal will captain Gujarat and Amit Verma will lead Goa. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

GUJ vs GOA Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Gujarat:

Priyank Panchal (captain), Parthiv Patel, Piyush Chawla, Manprit Juneja, Roosh Kalaria, Axar Patel, Bhargav Merai, Rujul Bhatt, Samit Gohel, Chirag Gandhi, Dhruv Raval, Chintan Gaja, Siddharth Desai, Urvil Patel, Kshitij Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Kathan Patel, Tejas Patel, and Yash Gardharia.

Goa:

Amit Verma (captain), Smit Patel (wicketkeeper), Darshan Misal, Prathamesh Gawas, Amulya Pandrekar, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Aditya Kaushik, Lakshay Garg , Rajashekhar Harikant, Felix Alemao, Sumiran Amonkar, Heramb Parab, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vaibhav Govekar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, and Malliksab Sirur.

GUJ vs GOA Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Parthiv Patel, Dhruv Raval

Batsmen: Bhargav Merai (captain), Manprit Juneja, Aditya Kaushik, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar

All-Rounders: Axar Patel (vice-captain), Suyash Prabhudessai

Bowlers: Arzan Nagwaswalla, Roosh Kalaria, Heramb Parab

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

GUJ vs GOA Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Gujarat ended at the first position in the Elite Cross Pool Points Table with 5 wins out of 8 games. Their last match was against Andhra and they won by 8 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Chirag Gandhi, Axar Patel, Priyank Panchal and Samit Gohel. Their best bowlers were Axar Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla and Siddharth Desai.

Goa ended at the first position in the Plate Group Points Table with 7 wins out of 9 games. Their last match was against Mizoram and they won by an innings and 211 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Amit Verma and Smit Patel. Their best bowlers in the game were Lakshay Garg, Amulya Pandrekar, Amit Verma, and Vijesh Prabhudessai.

Gujarat are the favourites to win this match.

