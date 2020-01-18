GUJ Vs PUN Dream11 Ranji Trophy Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The upcoming 2019-20 Ranji Trophy match will be played between Gujarat and Punjab at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium in Valsad, Gujrat. The four-day first-class fixture will be played between Sunday, January 19, 2020 and Wednesday, January 22, 2020. It is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST on Sunday. Punjab is currently at the second spot of the Elite Group A and B points table with 18 points. Gujarat, on the other hand, is on the sixth spot with 14 points.

The ongoing 86th edition of the Ranji Trophy began on December 9. The tournament will conclude in March 2020. It is the premier tournament of Indian domestic cricket. 38 teams are participating in the event which will feature 169 first-class matches across three months.

GUJ vs PUN game schedule

Venue: Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium, Valsad, Gujrat

Date: January 19- 22 2020

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Which of these teams will make it to the @paytm #RanjiTrophy quarterfinals?🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/tAzC0NYgEy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2020

GUJ vs PUN Squads

Gujarat Squad: Parthiv Patel, Piyush Chawla, Manprit Juneja, Roosh Kalaria, Axar Patel, Priyank Panchal (c), Bhargav Merai, Rujul Bhatt, Samit Gohel, Dhruv Raval, Chintan Gaja, Siddharth Desai, Urvil Patel, Kshitij Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Kathan Patel, Tejas Patel, Ripal Patel.

Punjab Squad:, Mandeep Singh (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Sharma, Baltej Singh, Karan Kaila, Maninder Singh, Vinay Choudhary, Anmolpreet Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Ashwani Kumar, Shubman Gill, Siddarth Kaul Abhishek Sharma, Sharad Lumba, Abhishek Gupta, Mayank Markande, Arshdeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Rohan Marwaha, Akul Pandove.

GUJ vs PUN Dream11 top picks

Gujarat: Parthiv Patel, Priyank Panchal, Ripal Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Punjab: Shubman Gill, Mandeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Gurkeerat Singh Mann

GUJ vs PUN Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket Keeper: Parthiv Patel

Batsmen: Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain), Mandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Priyank Panchal (C), Ripal Patel

All-Rounder: Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Bowler: Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Tejas Patel

Punjab start as favourites to win.

