GUJ Vs SAU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All Ranji Trophy Semi-final Details

Gujarat will face Saurashtra in semi-final 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20. The GUJ vs SAU live match will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Saturday, February 29 at 9:30 AM IST. Priyank Panchal will captain Gujarat and Jaydev Unadkat will lead the Saurashtra side. Here is the GUJ vs SAU Dream11 prediction, GUJ vs SAU Dream11 team and GUJ vs SAU Match prediction that is expected to get you the most favourable results.

GUJ vs SAU Dream11 prediction: Squads that will create the GUJ vs SAU playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the GUJ vs SAU playing 11 will be formed.

GUJ vs SAU Dream11 prediction - Gujarat squad for GUJ vs SAU playing 11

Priyank Panchal (captain), Parthiv Patel, Piyush Chawla, Manprit Juneja, Roosh Kalaria, Axar Patel, Bhargav Merai, Rujul Bhatt, Samit Gohel, Chirag Gandhi, Dhruv Raval, Chintan Gaja, Siddharth Desai, Urvil Patel, Kshitij Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Kathan Patel, Tejas Patel, and Yash Gardharia.

GUJ vs SAU Dream11 prediction - Saurashtra squad for GUJ vs SAU playing 11

Jaydev Unadkat (captain), Harvik Desai (wicketkeeper), Cheteshwar Pujara, Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makvana, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Kushang Patel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avi Barot , Divyaraj Chauhan, Snell Patel, Vandit Jivrajani, Samarth Vyas, Prerak Mankad, Jay Chauhan, Kishan Parmar, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, and Parth Bhut.

GUJ vs SAU Dream11 team: GUJ vs SAU Dream11 prediction

Here is the GUJ vs SAU Dream11 team that can bring you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Parthiv Patel, Avi Barot

Batsmen: Bhargav Merai (vice-captain), Sheldon Jackson, Samit Gohel, Arpit Vasavada

All-Rounders: Chiraj Jani (captain), Prerak Mankad

Bowlers: Roosh Kalaria, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja

Please keep in mind that the GUJ vs SAU Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The GUJ vs SAU Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

GUJ vs SAU Dream11 prediction: GUJ vs SAU match prediction

Starting with our GUJ vs SAU match prediction, Gujarat qualified for the semi-final by beating Goa by 464 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Parthiv Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Bhargav Merai, and Samit Gohel. Their best bowlers were Roosh Kalaria, Chintan Gaja, Siddharth Desai, and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Saurashtra qualified for the semi-final by beating Andhra in the first innings of the quarter-final. Their best batsmen in the game were Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. Their best bowlers were Jaydev Unadkat, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, and Prerak Mankad.

The GUJ vs SAU live match could see Gujarat as favourites, according to our GUJ vs SAU match prediction.

GUJ vs SAU Dream11 prediction: GUJ vs SAU Live

The GUJ vs SAU live match will be available on the Star Sports Network. On television, the GUJ vs SAU live match will be available on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The GUJ vs SAU live match will also be available for live streaming on Hotstar.

